in this video, we're going to introduce the biochemical technique. Eliza. So Eliza is actually an acronym for enzyme linked immune assortment Ass A. And really, it's just a biochemical technique that uses antibodies to detect and quantify proteins and a sample. Now the samples could be blood or urine from a patient or a solution from cells grown in a lab. Now, Eliza's are appropriate for diagnosing many different types of diseases and noticed down below. In this table, we have some of the diseases that can be detected by Eliza's, which include human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, which can translate into AIDS, chicken pox and shingles, Lyme disease, Zika virus, syphilis and much mawr. And again, these are just a small handful of the diseases that can be detected by Eliza's. Now Eliza's are also appropriate for screening many different samples at once so they can save a lot of time. Now there are several different types of allies is that exists, including indirect Eliza's and Sandwich Eliza's now in direct allies. US are going to use the antigen first, and so the antigen is going to be coded onto the surface of a well first and then it will be detected with antibodies where, as with sandwich allies, is the antibody is going to be coded onto the surface of the well first, and then the antigen will be added and followed up with the addition of a secondary antibody so that the Auntie Jen gets sandwiched in between two different antibodies. And so notice down below. Over here, we're showing you a image of an indirect ELISA on the left hand side, where you can see that the antigen, which is in red here, is added first in the indirect Eliza, and then it's detected with antibodies. Second, so notice that the antibodies air added after the antigens added. And then with the sandwich, Aleida Eliza, notice that the antibodies coded to the surface first, so you can see here we have the anybody added first, and then we can sandwich the antigen in between two antibody. So the antigen is here in the middle and notice that it's sandwiched in between a second antibody. And so this is the sandwich Eliza. Now, in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about the set up for an indirect ELISA, and then later we'll talk about the sandwich, ELISA. And so that concludes our introduction to Eliza, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

