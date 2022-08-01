So now that we've covered the set up for an indirect Eliza in this video, we can see that a sandwich Eliza is performed with similar parallel like steps to the indirect Eliza. And so notice that we have the same number of steps. Steps 1234 and five. And really, when it comes to a sandwich, Eliza, we could see it's almost like we're actually putting together a sandwich. And so the first step, which is gonna be different from an indirect allies, is that we're gonna coat the surface with a primary antibody rather than coating the surface with an antigen first. And so here you can see in blue, we have our primary antibody. Then in step number two, we're gonna block the remaining surface with a non specific proteins such as Cassie in here and then in step number three. We're going to add the anti gen of interest. And so the antigens is going to bind to the primary antibody just like what we see here in red. And it's almost like adding the tomato to a sandwich. And so the bottom bread of the sandwich is gonna act as the primary antibody on, then Theme. The antigen itself is going to act like this tomato that we see here. And then, of course, in the fourth step, what we're gonna do is add the enzyme linked secondary antibody. And this time, the secondary antibody is going to be specific to the anti gen of interest. And so you can see that, uh, here, the secondary antibody, the enzyme linked secondary antibody, is going to bind to the Auntie Jen. Just like the primary antibody is bound to the antigens. So it creates this sandwich like effect where the Auntie Jen is being sandwiched by the enzyme linked secondary antibody and the primary antibody. And so, of course, in step number five, all we need to do is add a substrate for this enzyme linked, um, secondary. Anybody. And of course, the substrate here is going to be converted into a colored product to give us this yellow color that we see in the wealth. Now, Really, what's important to know about sandwich allies is is that because they have two different antibodies bound to the same Auntie Jen, it actually provides higher sensitivity and specificity than indirect ELISA, which Onley uses one antibody to the antigens. However Ah, sandwich. Eliza can present a lot more challenges to perform, especially when we're trying to select which antibodies to use, uh, to detect the antigens. And so, really, this is, uh, the end of our lesson on sandwich Eliza set up. And we'll be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned in our next few videos, so I'll see you guys there.

