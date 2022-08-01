Allosteric Kinetics

So another way for biochemist too pretty easily identify Alice Derek Enzymes is by plotting the enzyme kinetic data onto a line Weaver Burke plot. And that's because Alice Derek Enzyme kinetic data does not actually form a straight line on a line with Herbert plot, like the enzyme kinetic data of Nicholas Meant in Enzymes Do. And so notice down below. Over here, on the left hand side, we have a line Weaver Burke plot showing the enzyme kinetic data of, um, Achilles, meant in enzyme, and notice that the enzyme kinetic data of the McHale is meant an enzyme forms. Ah, straight line on the line Weaver Burke plot. And so here we can write in straight line. And so, of course, what this means is that the line Weaver Burke equation is going to apply for meticulous meant in enzymes. However, if we take a look at the line Weaver Burke plot over here on the right hand side notice it's showing the enzyme kinetic data of the Alice Terek enzyme and notice that the enzyme kinetic data of analysis Eric Enzyme plotted onto a line. Weaver Burke plot does not form a straight line, and so This, of course, means that the line we have Robert Equation does not apply to Alice Derek Enzymes. And again, it's pretty easy for biochemist to identify these Alice Derek Enzymes. When they plot the enzyme kinetic data onto the line, we revert plot. And so this here concludes our introduction to Alice Derek Enzyme Kinetics, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice and our next video so I'll see you guys there.

