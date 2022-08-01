So another feature that Alice Terek enzymes display that Mikhail's meant in enzymes. Don't is this threshold effect. So let's explain this a bit further. So at very, very low substrate concentrations, it turns out that Michaela is meant in enzymes are actually mawr sensitive to changes in substrate concentration than Alice Derek Enzymes. And we can actually see that down below. In our enzyme kinetics plot, where this black curve here represents, the McHale is meant in enzymes. And the blue curve here represents Alice Terek enzymes. And so, uh, notice here were specifically focusing on low substrate concentration. So somewhere around this range, right here on the X axis. And so at these low substrate concentrations, notice that the Alice Terek enzyme pretty much doesn't even respond to changes in substrate concentration. Whereas the McHale is mention ends. I'm definitely does respond to changes and substrate concentration when it is low like this. And so that's exactly what we're mentioning up above in this line right here. Now it turns out that however eventually a threshold substrate concentration is going to be reached. And once this threshold substrate concentration is reached, this is where Alistair Eric Enzymes actually become mawr sensitive, much more sensitive to the changes and substrate concentration. And so notice down below in our plot here that the threshold substrate concentration is represented by this dotted blue line right here. And so notice that want this threshold substrate concentration is reached. The Alice Derek enzyme is much, much more sensitive to changes and substrate concentration. Now, ultimately, it This leads to the initial reaction velocity or the V not of the Alice Terek enzymes, uh, to approach the V max within a smaller and aim or narrow range of substrate concentration. And so we can also see that down below. And the ranges are represented by these bars that we have below the X axis here, the blue bar and the gray bar. The blue bar corresponds with the Alice Terek enzyme, and the gray bar here corresponds with the McHale is meant an enzyme. And so you can see that, uh, once we have, uh, the threshold substrate concentration reached. Um, the Alice Terek enzyme approaches V Max in a very, very narrow substrate. Concentration, however, for the McHale is meant in enzyme. It pretty much goes from zero all the way up to the max within a much, much wider range. And again, that's pretty much what we were saying up above and this line right here. And so all of this here actually creates what's known as the threshold effect. And so again, the threshold effect is something that Alistair IQ enzymes display that Nicholas mention enzymes don't and so, really, when it comes down to it, the threshold effect just says that below a certain substrate concentration. There's pretty much, very little to no Alice Derek enzyme activity. And so again, here's the threshold substrate, concentration and below the sub threshold substrate concentration. The Alice Derek enzyme has pretty much zero to know activity. But once the threshold substrate concentration has reached the al hysteric enzymes, activity gets turned on, and it can get up to V max pretty pretty quickly. And so, really, this threshold substrate concentration acts like an on and off switch for the Alice Derek enzyme, whereas for the meticulous meant in enzyme, it's pretty much always on as long as there's some substrate concentration. The McHale is meant an enzyme is always going to be on, and so you can see how this threshold effect feature of Alice Terek. Enzymes really gives Alice Terek enzymes another form of regulation that cells can use to regulate their metabolic pathways. And so this year concludes our introduction here to the threshold effect of Alice Derek Enzymes, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

