Allosteric Kinetics

So now that we've introduced Alice Derek Enzymes in this video, we're going to talk about how Alice Terek enzymes display Alice, Derek Kinetics. And so these Alice Derek Enzymes are actually pretty easy for biochemist to identify. And that's because Alice Derek Enzymes behave very, very differently. Then the McHale is meant in enzymes that we covered in our previous lesson videos. And so this includes responding differently to changes in substrate concentration as well as to the presence of inhibitors. And so it turns out that al hysteric enzymes most Alice Derek Enzymes display a sigmoid it'll curve or an s shaped curve on a kinetics plot instead of a rectangular hyperbole like McHale is meant in enzymes do. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left enzyme kinetics spot, we're showing you a meticulous meant and ends on, and it's forming this same shape that we've seen so many times before in our previous lesson, videos referred to as a rectangular hyper below. Whereas if we take a look at the enzyme kinetics plot over here on the right, notice that we're showing an Alice Derek enzyme instead of um, Achilles meant an enzyme. And instead of showing a rectangular hyperba, it's showing this s shaped curve here, which is referred to as a sigmoid all curve. Now, recall that the Michaelis constant K M is the exact substrate concentration that allows for half of the V max. And so it turns out that the McHale is constant. Variable K m Onley applies to McHale is meant in enzymes. And so the substrate concentration that allows for half of the V max for Alice Terek enzymes is represented by the variable K 0.5. And so K 0.5 is pretty much the Alice Terek enzyme equivalent to the McHale is constant k m for them Achilles, mint and enzymes. And so, also on that note, the McHale is meant in equation. Onley applies for McHale is meant in enzymes, and the McHale is meant an equation does not apply for Alice Terek enzyme. So these air definitely some differences to take note about Alistair Eric Kinetics. And so this here concludes our introduction to Alistair Kinetics and will continue to learn Maura about Alistair Kinetics as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts