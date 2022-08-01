Phosphorylation

So now that we know that phosphor relation is just a post translational modification that involves the co Vaillant attachment of a phosphate group in this video, we're going to talk about a common source of the phosphate groups in phosphor relation. And that is the high energy molecule, a teepee which I'm sure most of you guys air familiar with from your previous biology courses and so recall that a teepee is just an abbreviation for a Dina seen try phosphate and the try here means three. So we know that a Dina seen triphosphate has three phosphate groups and so that means that it has plenty of phosphate groups and it doesn't mind donating a phosphate group for ah foster relation event to occur. And so a denouncing triphosphate, or ATP molecules as well see moving forward in our course are typically going to be the source of the phosphate groups in phosphor relation. Now, when it comes to foster relation, really, there are two major classes of enzymes that we need to consider. The first are going to be kindnesses, and the second are going to be phosphate ASIS, and so kindnesses are going to be enzymes that catalyze phosphor relation reactions Essentially, kindnesses are going to be the enzymes that add phosphate groups. Whereas phosphate cases are pretty much enzymes that catalyze the exact opposite reaction of kindness is and so what they do is they completely removed phosphate groups from a substrate. And so if we take a look at our example image down below notice. On the left hand side, what we have is this red circle which represents our unfussy for related protein. So notice that there are no phosphate groups attached to it. And up above, we had this molecule here that has these three phosphate groups attached to it. And so this must be our a teepee molecule. And so again, uh, kindnesses are going to be the enzymes that catalyze fast for relation reactions. And so, uh, kindnesses are going to be able to use a teepee as a co substrate and remove ah phosphate group from the A t. P and added to the unfaithful related protein in order to get the phosphor related protein that we have on the right over here. And so I noticed that the fossil related protein has the attached the CO violently attached phosphate group. And over here, what we have is the same molecule that we had over here on the left. Except now it only has two phosphate groups instead of three, and so this makes it an A D. P molecule and a denouncing die phosphate and die actually means to On DSO noticed that the reverse reaction here, which essentially removes the phosphate group attached to the foster related protein, is catalyzed by a phosphate tastes enzyme. And so, really, the main point of this lesson is to emphasize that ATP molecules are going to commonly be the source of the phosphate groups in phosphor relation events. And so again, we'll see that a lot moving forward when we talk about different types of reactions in metabolism. And in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about exactly which amino acid residues are most susceptible to phosphor relation. So I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts