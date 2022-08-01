So in our last lesson video, we said that enzyme kinetics is measured by the reaction rate or the speed of a reaction. And we also said that there are many factors or variables to consider when it comes to enzyme kinetics. And so, in this video we're going to introduce all of the enzyme kinetics variables and notice down below. In our example, we have all of these enzyme kinetics variables, and that's a lot to remember. But don't worry, because moving forward in our course, we're going to slowly break down each one of these new enzyme kinetic variables one by one, so that you guys can better understand how they relate toe enzyme kinetics and so getting started here. What I want you guys to first recognize is that the first four enzyme kinetics variables are review from our previous lesson videos. And so not all of these variables are new information. Some of it is review information. And so we already know that the e stands for enzyme, and we also already know that brackets means the concentration. And so this symbol here is the concentration of free enzyme molecules. Now we also know that s is for substrate, and so this symbol represents the concentration of free substrate molecules. E S is, of course, going to be the enzyme substrate complex. And so this is going to be the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And then last but not least, here. P, we already know, stands for the product, and so the symbol is going to be the concentration of free product molecules. And so again, this is almost half of our table vertically, so that is a good sign that it's all review, and there's not that much new information here. But our first new variable is this variable right here, which has the letters e and t in it. So what could this possibly represent? I can tell you it's not e t phone home, so what could it be? That's right. So it's going to be the total. It's going to be the total amount of enzyme, the total concentration of enzyme. So the tea here is for total. And so what this means is it's going to include both the enzyme that is free that is not bound to the substrate, and it's also going to include the enzyme that is bound to the substrate in the enzyme substrate complex. And so the sum of both of these variables that we already covered up above is going to be the this new variable right here. So it's pretty easy and straightforward and really, this one here doesn't take ah lot of, uh, memory effort. It's pretty simple. Just remember, the tea is for Total. So really, here we have these variables that are new and again these are gonna be the ones that moving forward in our course. We're going to break down one by one so that we can better understand how they work and connect to enzyme kinetics. And so the first one that we're going to talk about here is this lower case K here, which stands for the rate constant. The next one that we have here is this K with a little M, which stands for the Michaelis content constant. And then this one over here that we have is K cat and the cat stands for not a kitty cat, but the catalytic constant and again moving forward in our course. We're gonna talk about each one of these variables. Now, over here on this side. We already know that V is, uh, the variable for the reaction rate. And so these v s here are also for the reaction rate or the reaction velocities. And so what makes them different is the little sub scripts that they have. So this one has a zero, and that's termed V not. And so this is going to be the initial reaction velocity at the very, very beginning of a reaction. And then this one here, which is V Max, is, of course, going to be the maximum reaction velocity. And so this introduces and defines or introduces all of the enzyme kinetic variables and again, moving forward in our course, we're gonna be breaking each one of these down, starting with the rate constant. So I'll see you guys in our next lesson video where we'll cover that variable.

