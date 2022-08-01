So before we actually talk about the rate constant variable in our next topic, I first want to point out something that's really important to note about when biochemists are trying to study enzymes in a laboratory. And so this video might get a little bit confusing for you guys. But that's okay, because there's only one thing that I want you guys to take away from this video. And so not only are we gonna cover that one thing throughout the video, but by the end of the video I'll do a quick recap to make sure you guys know exactly what that one thing is that I want you to take away from this video. And so that being said, Let's go on and get started. So first I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson video that we define the total enzyme concentration, or E T. As the some of the free enzyme concentration, plus the concentration of enzyme that's present in the enzyme substrate complex. And so we distinguished the total enzyme concentration from the free enzyme concentration. And we did that because we have this enzyme substrate complex that forms now, however, do We also need to consider the same for the substrate. Do we need to consider that the total substrate concentration is equal to the sum of the free substrate concentration, plus the concentration of substrate in the enzyme substrate complex? Well, it turns out that even though we know that enzyme kinetics is affected by both the total enzyme concentration and the total substrate concentration the answer to this question up above do we need to consider this expression is no. We do not need to consider this expression right here. And so that means that we do not need to define the total enzyme concentration as a separate variable from the free enzyme concentration. And that's exactly why, in our last lesson video, we did not include the total substrate concentration. Now, why is it exactly that we don't need to consider this expression right here? Well, the answer turns out to be that under typical laboratory conditions, when we're studying enzymes in a lab, the total substrate concentration is in great access over the total enzyme concentration. So there's much, much more substrate than there is enzyme. And so we can say that the total substrate concentration is going to be much, much, much greater than the total enzyme concentration. And so what this means is that the amount of substrate that's going to be bound to the enzyme substrate complex at any given time throughout the reaction is going to be pretty much negligible in comparison to the total substrate concentration. And so what this means is that if the substrate concentration that's bound to the enzyme substrate, constant concentration is negligible. This means that the enzyme substrate concentration is going to be super, super, super small in comparison to the total substrate concentration. Which means that in this expression right here, we can pretty much eliminate this entire, uh, concentration. And so what that means is we can say that the total substrate concentration is going to be equal to the free substrate concentration. And so that's exactly what we're saying. Over here, the total substrate concentration is equal to the free substrate concentration and so down below, we're saying the same exact thing. We're saying that the total substrate concentration can really be expressed as the free substrate concentration. So they're pretty much the same exact thing, which is why we didn't define this variable uh, here in our last lesson video. And the reason that this portion right here is true is because again, the substrate concentration is always so much greater than the total enzyme concentration, Which means that the substrate concentration will also be much greater than the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex and so down below. What we have is a little graph to help remind you guys that the substrate concentration right here in blue is going to be much, much greater notice. It's much greater than the enzyme concentration here in red. And so we can say that the total enzyme concentration remains small and relatively stable in, uh, under laboratory conditions. And so notice here that we have a star and this star here is going to come back up later in our course when we're talking about meticulous meant in enzyme kinetics and the assumptions of McHale is meant an enzyme kinetics. But again, we're not going to talk about that until a little bit later in our course. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that this star here is going to represent something later in our courts, so keep that in mind. And so like I said, there's only one thing that I really want you guys to take away from this video and that is the conclusion here. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to say that the substrate concentration, the free substrate concentration is actually going to represent the total amount of substrate. And so again, uh, that's pretty much exactly what we've been saying is that the substrate concentration, the free substrate concentration is about equal to the total substrate concentration. And so you're not going to see us use this variable moving forward. You'll Onley see us using this variable. And that is the Onley. Take away that I want you guys to take from this video. So that concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next one

Hide transcripts