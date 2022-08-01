so we already know from our previous bio courses that there are three domains of life. Bacteria. Archaea and you, Correa and bacteria and archaea are grouped together as single celled, pro carry ah, tick organisms. And that's because they lack a membrane bound nucleus. And bacteria are theorized to most closely resemble the very first cells because there are less divergences in the evolutionary tree, which is built by comparing the DNA sequences of many different organisms. Now, Archaea include organisms such as halo files and thermal files, which live under intense conditions. Halo files live under high salt conditions, whereas thermal files live under high temperature conditions. Now we already learned that you carry a our cells that contain a membrane bound nucleus, and this includes all multi cellular organisms as well as the single celled protests. Now, in our example below, we have an evolutionary tree and noticed that on our timescale over here on the far right on the present, we have the three domains of life which represent all living organisms today and notice that each of these nodes in the evolutionary tree represents a divergence in the tree of life and going back in time bacteria encounter less divergences than archaea, and you carry a dio. And so for that reason, bacteria are theorized to most closely resemble the very first cells and bacteria and archaea. They're grouped together as single cell pro carry attic organisms, which lack a membrane bound nucleus whereas you carry a include the eukaryotic organisms that do have a membrane bound nucleus. And so humans and ostriches are both multi cellular organisms. So they both fall under the you carry a domain and notice that when we compare the biological classifications, we see that up until class, humans and ostriches are exactly the same. And then once they reach class, they start to fall under different categories of life. Now, in our biochemistry class, we're gonna be mainly focusing on eukaryotic organisms. However, recall from our previous videos that the biochemical unity of life states that all living organisms have a resemblance at the biochemical level. And so things that we learn about eukaryotic organisms are gonna also be able to apply to pro carry attic organisms. And so, in our next video, what we're gonna do is directly compare pro carry attic organisms with eukaryotic organisms. And I'll see you guys in that video

