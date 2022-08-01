in this video, we're gonna recap the classification categories of life. And so taxonomy is the name of the branch of science that classifies, identifies and properly names all living organisms. And there are actually eight biological classification categories used to identify all life. And you guys have talked about these categories and your previous bio courses. So we're just gonna do a quick review here. And in our example, we have a vertical representation and a horizontal representation of the eight categories. And to refresh your memories, these eight categories include domain kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus and species, and in parentheses. We have the plural version of these categories and notice that domain at the very top has the largest broadest bar, which means it is the most inclusive and all living organisms fall under it. Now, as you move down in categories, the bars get smaller, which means the categories get less and less inclusive and less organisms fall under it until you get to the least inclusive category species which Onley includes one type of organism. And so you could see that over here on the right, where domain is the most inclusive category and species is the least inclusive category. And there's an acronym to help you guys remember the categories in order from Most inclusive, toe least inclusive. And that acronym is Dear King Philip came over four great soup. And so we have an image of King Philip here and the delicious looking soup that he came over for. So if you can remember that, dear King Philip came over for great soup, you can remember the order of these categories from most inclusive, toe least inclusive. And so, in our next video, what we're gonna do is talk about a particular category, the domains of life. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts