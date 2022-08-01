Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells

So, as you guys already know, pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells are the broadest and the most distinct groupings of all life, so it's important to be able to compare and contrast. And so, in our example below, we have a Venn diagram where on the left we have pro carry attic sells the right. We have eukaryotic cells, and in the middle we have characteristics of both. And so we're actually going to start with the characteristics of both. And so both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells contain cell membranes and recall that all cells have cell membranes. They both also have structures known as ribosomes, which will do a refresher on in some of our leader videos. And they display all eight characteristics of life and contain all four major macro molecules that we talked about in our previous videos. And those are proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates and lipids, and so the contrast pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. We already know that pro carry attic cells do not have a nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus. Now, pro carry attic cells tend to be smaller, less complex and Onley uni cellular organisms and their diameters. Onley range from one to about five micrometers Now, in comparison, eukaryotic cells are larger mawr complex, and they could be either uni, cellular or multi cellular, and their diameters range from 10 to about 100 micrometers. So eukaryotic cells are double the size all the way up to times the size of a pro carry attic sell. So that's much, much larger. And so, as you guys already know, you pro carry attic cells tend tohave circular DNA, and they do not contain membrane bound organelles, whereas eukaryotic cells have linear DNA and they do contain membrane bound organelles. Pro carry attic cells divide by a process known as binary fission, whereas eukaryotic cells divide by a process known as That's right, my toe sis. Yeah, and so although both pro carry attic cells and eukaryotic cells contain ribosomes, their ribosomes differ from one another, and eukaryotic cells have larger 80 s ribosomes, whereas pro carry attic cells have smaller 70 s ribosomes, and we'll talk more about that in some of our later videos. Now there are a lot more similarities and differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. However, this is a good summary that I want you guys to know as we move forward in our course. And so this concludes our comparing contrast and I'll see you guys in the practice videos.

