Ion Constant of Water (Kw)

so because H Plus and O H minus are present in pretty much every biological solution and they participate in so many different biochemical reactions, we actually care about their concentrations and their concentrations are actually relevant to us. And so the concentrations of H plus an O. H minus can actually be determined by the equilibrium constant which were already familiar with from our previous videos, and recall that the equilibrium constant is simply the concentration of products of equilibrium over the concentration of reacting to equilibrium. And so what I want you guys to focus on in this video is actually the ion constant of water. And so it turns out that the iron constant water can be abbreviated with the symbol K W. And it's just a simple rearrangement of the equilibrium constant which were already familiar with, and the iron constant water. K W is equal to the product of the concentration of H plus times, the concentration of O H minus. So let's take a look at our example below Thio clarify the difference between equilibrium, constant and the iron constant for the auto ionization of water. Let's start with the equilibrium constant since we're already familiar with that. And so again recalled the equilibrium. Constant is simply the concentration of products equilibrium over the concentration of reacting to equilibrium. And in our previous video, we talked about how the auto ionization of water can be depicted as so and so we've got two different products here. We've got hpe plus and O H minus. And so if we go ahead and plug those in, we can put an H plus for equilibrium, concept and O H minus and are reacting is already in here. So this is our equilibrium constant for the auto ionization of water and nothing new here. We kind of already knew this from our previous videos. So how does this tie in to the K W? And so what? I want you guys to know that the K W is that the K W is equal to the concentration of H plus times, the concentration of O. H minus and that is always equal to one times 10 to the negative 14th Moeller Square. And so, if you know this, then you guys will be good in all of our practice problems. And so, uh, if you're curious about how in the world Did they get this number? And the way that they got it is by a simple algebraic rearrangement of this equation of the equilibrium constant. So we take the h 20 on the bottom and we multiply it by both on both sides of the equation just to move it up here, notice that that's exactly what we have shown here. Equilibrium, constant times, H 20 and that gives us our k W. And so, by memorizing this one number here, what that does is it saves us from having to memorize two different numbers. So we don't have to memorize equilibrium, constant or H 20 concentrations just because of the K W. So the K W is actually a good thing to help limit our memorization. So this is this green shaded region that I highlighted here is the only region you guys really need to know about K. W Now what's interesting is that K W actually varies with different conditions, and it changes with different temperatures, just like the equilibrium constant does. And so the good thing is, is that in biological systems, we always assume that the temperature is gonna be right around 298 Calvin. And so what that means is that K W is always going to be assumed to be one times 10 to the negative 14th Mueller squared in biological systems. So it's that same number here. So just by memorizing this value K w, that allows us to calculate either the H plus concentration or the O. H minus concentration when we're given the concentration of just one of these ions and again these concentrations here, we actually care about them. They're relevant to us. And so we'll get some more practice calculating these concentrations in our practice video. So I'll see you guys, then.

