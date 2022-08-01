So, even in pure water, we know that water molecules have the tendency toe auto lionize and to form H three o plus ions and O H minus ions, and because water molecules have the ability to interact with each other in this kind of way, this allows for something known as proton hopping to occur. And so proton hopping is essentially when you have hydro knee um ions, or H three o plus ions and hydroxide ions or O H minus ions. That can diffuse much more rapidly than other ions in aqueous solutions or in solutions that have water in them. And the way this works is that the protons or the hydrogen Adams that are on an H three o plus or water molecule can actually hop or jump onto neighboring water molecules or O H minus ions, in order for these two ions to be able to diffuse very, very rapidly. So let's take a look at our example below to clear this idea of a proton hobby. And so over here in the image on the left we have and H three o plus ion up here, and it's surrounded by a bunch of water molecules. And so this H three o plus can donate its hydrogen to a neighboring water molecules so that it becomes an H three o plus. And it can continuously donate the hydrogen ion over long stretches toe mawr more water molecules so that the H three o plus eventually shows up in a completely different area. It's defused. And so this diffusion, this type of proton hopping is much, much faster than if this H three o plus were to try to physically diffuse and make its way over to that same area. Now, if we take a look at the image on the right, what we have is an O. H. Minus I on here, and the idea works very similarly. So we have a bunch of water molecules surrounding the O. H. Minus ion, and the water can donate a hydrogen to the O. H minus and become an O. H minus itself. And so this donation can continuously happen over long stretches so that the O. H. Minus ends up in a completely different area. And again, this is much faster. This proton hopping is much faster than the physical diffusion off this O H minus to a different location. And so other ions don't have this ability to do proton hopping. But these H three o plus no. H minus Ken. And so this concludes our lesson on the auto ionization of water, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

