Water Autoionization

in this video, we're gonna talk about the auto ionization of water. So water has a slight tendency toe auto ionized. And all that really means is that water can react with itself toe form ions. And those ions are gonna be hydro knee, um, cat ions, or H 30 plus, as well as hydroxide and ions or O H minus. And so recall that an ions always have a negative charge, whereas cat ions always have a positive charge. And so the water auto ionization reaction is actually a reversible reactions. So that means that the reaction can occur in both directions, and it takes place very, very, very rapidly or quickly. And so let's take a look at our example below, and what we'll see is that we've got to water molecules on the reactant side, and these water molecules are able to react with themselves. Toe form the hydro knee, um, cat ion and the hydroxide and ion. And again, this reaction can occur in both directions. It's reversible reaction, and so you can see that we've got our equilibrium arrows here Now what's important to note is that H 30 plus and O. H minus, Uh, concentrations are always gonna be very, very, very low. Very small concentrations and show. So we've drawn our equilibrium arrows here to represent that. So the top arrow here, showing the conversion of water into the ions is very small, showing that the concentrations of H 30 plus and minus are gonna be very small. And the reverse reaction arrow here, showing the conversions of these ions back into water is much larger in comparison to the top arrow showing that the concentrations of water are always gonna be much larger than the concentrations of the ions. Now, what's also important to remember from our previous chemistry courses is that in pure water, the concentrations of H 30 plus are always gonna be equal to the concentrations of O. H minus. And so this is gonna be important as we move forward into our next video. And so, uh, keeping something to remember from your previous chemistry courses is that free protons, hydrogen ions and H plus they're all essentially synonyms toe one another. And in your textbook and your professor, uh, they're probably going to use all of these terms here interchangeably with one another so it's important to keep that in mind now. Another important thing to note is that H 30 plus or this hydro knee, um, cat I end up here is commonly simplified to H plus, which again usually suggests free protons. However, free protons themselves are actually non existent and acquis systems. So whenever water is around, whenever waters around free protons are non existent, they actually exist as h 30 plus hydro knee um, ions. And so it's important to note that even though I'm going to simplify H 30 plus is H plus and your professor is going to do it and it's also in your textbooks. It's important to note that free protons are non existent and that really these h plus ions when they're in water, they're going to exist as a 30 plus. And so keeping that in mind, we can move on to our example, which shows in the alternative depiction to the water ionization uh, the same one that shown up above and so notice here that we have simplified the H 30 plus here as an H plus I on here. And so when we do that we're able to simplify this entire reaction even further and remove one of the entire water molecules. And so what you'll see is that water is ableto auto ionized and react with itself to form the hydro knee, um, Cat ion and the hydroxide and I on. And so, uh, if we apply our equilibrium constant to this reaction here, were able to get the ion constant of water or K W. And we'll talk about what that is and why that's important in our next video, so I'll see you guys in.

