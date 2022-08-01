Calculating Vmax Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to calculate the maximum reaction velocity or the V max oven enzyme. If the Michaelis constant K M is equal to seven million Euler and the initial reaction velocity or V not is equal to 86.71 micro Mueller per second when the substrate concentration is equal to 25 million Euller. And so in our previous lesson videos, we talked about two predominant ways of calculating the maximum reaction Velocity v Max and so of these two ways. We can see that in this problem that were neither given the product formation rate, constant K two or the total enzyme concentration, which means that we're not gonna be able to use this method here to calculate the V Max. And that means that we're going to need to algebraic Lee rearrange. The McHale is meant in equation to solve for the V Max. And so I recall from our previous lesson videos that we can do that by multiplying both sides of the equation by the denominator to move it up here and then dividing both sides of the equation by the substrate concentration to move that away over here So that V Max is all by itself. And so when we do that, what we end up getting is an equation that says that V Max is going to be equal to the initial reaction velocity times, the k M plus the substrate concentration, um, all divided by the substrate concentration. And so, essentially, all we need to do to calculate the V Max in this problem is to plug in the values that we have for these variables. However, what we need to note is that these variables here are in different units. So the K M is in units of Millie Mueller. The substrate concentration is also in units of Millie Mueller. But the initial reaction velocity is in units of micro Moeller per second, and all of our answer options have units of molar ity. And so what this means is we might as well convert all of these units of concentration into units of mole arat e so that it matches one of our answer options. And so we need to do that first before we try plugging in the values into our expression. And so if we take this initial reaction velocity the 86.71 micro molars eso if we take 86 point first off, let's write. This is for the initial reaction velocity. And, uh, we said that it's 86.71 micro Moeller per second. Uh, let's exclude the second. We'll put the seconds back in afterwards, but we want to convert this micro Moeller into mole aren t so that it matches our answer option. So, uh, what we know is that there are 10 to the Sixth Micro Moeller in one mole arat e. So all we need to do is take 86.71 and divided by 10 to the six, and we'll get an answer of 8.671 times 10 to the negative fifth, and this is going to be in units of molar ity. So now that we've converted into units of polarity weaken, bring back in this seconds that we had before, so we can just bring that in. So that's our initial reaction velocity that we're going to plug in here. Um, for the k m. We're told that the K M is equal to seven million Mueller. And so for seven million Mueller, we want to convert that into molar ity as well so that they're all matching the units on DSO. We know that there are 1000 million Mueller in one Moeller and so this allows our units to cancel. So if we take seven and divided by 1000 we'll get the answer of 0.7 Moeller And so this is our new K M. And then, of course, last but not least, we have our substrate concentration, which we're told is 25 million Mueller. So again we want to convert that all into units of mole aren t so that their matching. So again we know that there are 1000 million Mueller in one Moeller one Mueller so that allows our units to cancel. And so 25 divided by 1000 is going to be equal to 0.25 Moeller. And so now we have all of our units matching And so now we can plug in these values into our expression over here. So if we rewrite this will have the V max, which is what we're calculating for is going to equal our V, not which we converted into these units here, So it's gonna be 8.671 times 10 to the negative fifth. And this is gonna be units of morality per second, and we'll put this in parentheses altogether. So that's our initial reaction velocity. And this is gonna be multiplied by our K M, which is 0.70 point Mueller and, uh, plus our substrate concentration, which is now in units of malaria's wealth. 0.25 Mueller. And so this is all going to be divided by these substrate concentration, which again is 0.25 Moeller. And so don't forget that you always want to do the parentheses first here. So what you want to do in your calculators is add up 0.7 plus 0. and take the answer of that and multiply it by 8.671 times 10 to the negative fifth more clarity per second and then take the answer of all of that and divided by 0.25 Mueller. And when you do that What you'll get is that the V Max is going to be equal to approximately 1.11 times 10 to the negative fourth and the units are going to be mole Arat e per second. And so notice that this answer option here 1.11 times 10 to the negative fourth polarity per second matches with answer Option C and so we can indicate that. See, here is the correct answer for this problem and that concludes our example here. So I'll see you guys and our practice problems where we could get more practice applying these concepts.

