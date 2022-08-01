Calculating Vmax

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on some of the tools that we have to calculate the theoretical maximal reaction velocity or the V Max. And so it turns out that the V max can actually be calculated in multiple ways. And we're really going to talk about two primary ways to calculate the V Max. And so the first way that the V Max can be calculated is just by algebraic rearrangement. It can be calculated by algebraic rearrangement specifically of the meticulous meant in, or the line Weaver Burke equations and so down below. In our example, we're going to algebraic Lee. Rearrange. The McHale is meant in equation to solve for the V Max, and so notice down below. What we have is the meticulous mental equation right here on the left and on the right. What we have is the line Weaver Burke equation. And so what we need to recall is that the line Weaver Burke equation is literally just the reciprocal of the McHale is meant an equation. And so that means that the relationship between the McHale is meant in, and the line Weaver Burke equations is that they are reciprocal of one another. And so they could be pretty easily, uh, inter converted between each other. And so, essentially, starting over here with the McHale is meant an equation we can solve for the V, max. So we wanna isolate and solve for this variable, and we can start off by essentially just moving this entire denominator here. And so what we could do is just move this denominator up into this side right here. And we could do that by multiplying both sides of our equation here by the denominator k M plus substrate concentration. And what that does is it gets rid of the denominator on the right side. So we're just left with the V Max times the substrate concentration on the right. And then on the left side, all we have is the initial reaction velocity times this denominator. So essentially the initial reaction velocity times, the k m plus the substrate concentration. So now again, we want to continue to isolate and solve for this v Max, just like we're being asked to do in the example. And so what we could do is get rid of this substrate concentration by dividing both sides of the equation by the substrate concentration and so that will get rid of the substrate concentration on the right so that we have V Max all by itself on the right. And of course, we're going to have the same, uh, expression that we had up above. So we're gonna have the initial velocity times, the K M plus the substrate concentration on the top and all divided by the substrate concentration, uh, that we needed to do to get rid of this on the right. And so what, you can see years we've algebraic Lee rearranged. The McHale is meant in equation to solve for the V max. And so this is actually in expression that we can use to solve for the to calculate the V max and some of our practice problems, and so essentially will be able to utilize some of this moving forward in our course. But in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about a second major way that we can use to calculate the V Max. So I'll see you guys in that video

