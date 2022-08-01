So, in addition to being able to distinguish between a settle Keitel, Hemi, a Settle and Hemi Keitel groups, there's also one more note that's going to be helpful and distinguishing between reducing sugars and non reducing sugars. And so this note is that all doses and key toeses can actually reversible e rearrange into each other, and they do so via the in denial rearrangement mechanism, which is a mechanism that you guys may have covered before in your old organic chemistry courses. But really, the main take away here of this note is that all doses can reverse Aly rearrange into ketosis, and key toeses can reverse Aly rearrange into all doses. So now, keeping that in mind As we move forward, we can go ahead and define reducing sugars, so a reducing sugar is just any sugar that's capable of being oxidized. And so, in other words, we could say that a reducing sugar is just a sugar that's capable of acting as a reducing agent and, of course, reducing agents get oxidized. Now, reducing sugars must either have their own free alga hide group or they must be able to rearrange to generate their own free alga hide group, and so reducing sugars are going to include the following two thanks. It's going to include all simple linear sugars, all doses and ketosis, since they're capable of reversible e rearranging into each other. And it's also going to include cyclic sugars but Onley cyclic sugars that have a free Hemi ass it'll or Hemi Kettle Group. And this is because the Hemi Asset Tellinhim acquittal groups are in equilibrium with their linear forms. And if they are going to be in their linear forms, that means that they're capable of either having or generating their own free alcohol group. And so non reducing sugars, on the other hand, are going to be the complete opposite of a reducing sugar. And so that means that non reducing sugars are not capable of act of being oxidized, and they're not capable of acting as a reducing agent, which is why they're non reducing and so non reducing sugars are going to include sugars that have full ass. It'll and key tell groups. And so this is why it's so important to be able to distinguish between a settle and kettle groups as well as Hemi, a subtle and Hemi Keitel groups because it will affect our ability to identify reducing sugars and non reducing sugars. And so, if we take a look at our example down below, we can appropriately label each of the following carbohydrates as either reducing sugars or non reducing sugars. And so taking a look at this sugar over here, what we can see is that we have a linear mono sacharow. And, of course, if it is a linear mono sack, right or sugar, that means that it's going to be a reducing sugar. And so here we have a linear mono sacha ride that has its own Aldo Hide group, its own free Aldo High Group. And that is more evidence to suggest that this is indeed a reducing sugar so we can write reducing here now, taking a look at this next sugar here notice that we have a cyclic sugar and so note that reducing sugars can be cyclic sugars. But on Lee, if they have their own free Hemi assets or Hemi Kettle Group and so notice Looking at the animator Carbon over here it is present in a Hemi, a Seattle group, and so you can see that it has its hydroxyl group. It has its O R group right here, and it has another our group. And then it has the hydrogen atom that's not being shown. And so this is a Hemi ass it'll and so because this has its own Hemi ass, it'll group this is going to be a reducing sugar as well. So down below, weaken right, reducing. Now, if we take a look at this final sugar over here, notice that we actually have a die Sacha ride. We have two sugars that air linked together CO violently. And so what you'll notice is that the an America carbon of this first sugar right here is right here. Since this is the only carbon atom bonded to to oxygen abs and the numeric carbon of this sugar over here is actually right here. And so what you'll note is that these neither of these sugars, this one or this one over here have an animated carbon that's part of a free Hemi Asset out or Hemi Kitale group. Instead, when we look at thes and America carbons, we'll see that they are present in a Seattle groups and key tell groups and So notice that right here with this animated carbon we have 20 R groups branching off. We have this one, and then we have this one branching off. And already we are at a settle. And so we know that it's in a settle because we have a hydrogen coming off at this position, however, noticed over here with this and Americ Carbon We have a, uh, Keitel because we have an oh on O R group branching off here we have another O R. Group branching off here. And instead of having a hydrogen atom coming up, we have another are grouped another carbon atom. And so here we have a key tell. And over here we have an a settle. And so again, if key towels and, uh, a settles our present, then this is going to be a non reducing sugar and so down below weaken right, non reducing. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're gonna be able to get more and more practice identifying, reducing and non reducing sugars. And really, the best way to get good at this is to get practice. So I'll see you guys in our next video

