in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on reducing sugars now, before we can fully understand reducing sugars its first helpful for us to be able to understand a settles and key towels. And so, in our previous lesson videos. Although we didn't really talk about a settles and key towels very much, we did talk about Hemi, a settles and Hemi key towels. And so really, everything that you see in this green box right here and in this blue box right here should look familiar to you guys from our previous lesson videos. And so really, the only new thing that we're showing you guys in this video is this yellow box that we see over here and so to refresh our memories. Of course, we know that alcohol groups can react with Aldo hide groups, toe form Hemi, a settles and alcohol groups can also react with key tone groups. Toe form Hemi Key tells now recall that the Hemi A settles and Hemi key towels are relatively unstable structures, and so if they're unstable, then they're going to be relatively, uh, reactive. If you're relatively unstable, you'll be relatively reactive. And so, essentially what we're saying here is that these Hemi acid tells and these Hemi key tales that air relatively unstable and relatively reactive, they're gonna be there for susceptible to reacting with other alcohol such as, uh, these purple alcohol groups that we see down below. And so when the Hemi acid towels and heavy Kittles react with these other alcohols, they conform. Mawr stable, a Seattle and key tell structures or groups. And so what you can see is that the Hemi asset tell that we have here, which is again relatively unstable and relatively reactive, can react with another alcohol group. And when it reacts with that alcohol group, it can produce this structure here, which is the ass it'll group. And so notice that it dropped this prefix Hemi, which means half. And so now we have a full ass. It'll group. And so what you'll notice about Theus? It'll group is that it has the O. R. Here and then, oh, are here and before we only had one of these Oh, ours. So it was half. And so here we have a full, uh 20 R groups branching off. Now notice that this arrow going to the right is actually a dehydration synthesis reaction, since a water molecule H 20 is being lost. Now, if we take a look down on the bottom half notice that the Hemi key tell is also going to be relatively unstable and relatively reactive and so it can react with another alcohol group is well. And that is, of course, going to generate this structure over here, which is the key towel group, and again notice that it dropped the prefix Hemi because it's no longer half of a keto notice. Over here we have 20 R groups branching off, whereas over here we only have 10 our group branching off. And so ultimately, what we're seeing is that through this reaction that we see here were able to replace the alcohol groups with O. R. Groups that are branching off. And so another thing to note here is that the reaction arrow going from left to right for both of these is larger than the reaction arrow going backwards from right to left. And so what this means is that the a settle and the key towel groups are going to be more stable and predominate. over the heavy ass. It'll and Hemi Keitel groups, which are again relatively unstable. And so keeping this in mind is going to be very important and very helpful in understanding reducing sugars. Uh, the difference between a settlement kettle groups and Hemi, a settle and heavy Keitel groups. Now, one thing important to note here is that notice that the only difference between an alga hide and a key tone is this hydrogen right here in this, our group notice that the only difference between ah hem ius it'll in a Hemi Keitel is again the same exact hydrogen and the same exact our group. And notice that the only difference between an ass it'll group and a key tail group is again the same hydrogen and the same our group. And so over time, you'll be able to get, uh, much better at distinguishing between Alto Hide, Emmy A settles and a Seattle groups, uh, in distinguishing them from key tone Hemi, Key Towel and Keitel groups just by looking for either ah, hydrogen atom branching off of the an America carbon or an additional our group branching off of the an America carbon. And so now that We understand the differences between Hemi ass settles and heavy key towels and a settles and key tails we can better be. We will be better prepared to understand reducing sugars, which we will talk more about in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

