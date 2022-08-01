So now that we've introduced tertiary structure, we can talk about protein motifs and domains. So it turns out that tertiary protein structure actually includes the distribution of secondary structures such as Alfa Ulysses, beta strands, beta turns and loops to make protein motifs and protein domains. And so, just to get you guys oriented on the hierarchy of all of these terms and structures, we've got this image below. And so, of course, at the lowest level of the hierarchy, What we have is our primary protein structure. And our primary protein structure is just the combination of amino acid composition as well as amino acid sequence and the sequences the particular order of amino acids from the N terminal end to the C terminal end of a poly peptide chain. So then what we have is our secondary structures, and we talked about multiple types of secondary structures, including Alfa Helix sees beta sheets and loops and turned loops and beta turns. And so, uh, then what we did was we jumped straight from secondary structure to tertiary structure, and now that we've got tertiary structure introduced, we can better understand this organization. So it turns out that secondary structures actually come together to form super secondary structures, which are also known as protein motifs. And then the super secondary structures can be organized into particular domains. And then the domains are just independent folding units. And so, together, the motifs in the domains. As you can see by this bracket here, uh, they come together to form the tertiary structure, which we know as the overall three D shape off the protein. And so, uh, what we're going to first do is talk about the super secondary structures or the motifs. And then once we're done talking about the motifs, we'll go and we'll talk about the protein domains. So I'll see you guys in our next video or we'll talk about protein motifs.

Hide transcripts