Protein Motifs and Domains

So, as we said in our previous video, motifs are also known as super secondary structures. And if you Google, the definition of motif, which will find is that in the everyday language, it means a pattern. And that's really all a protein motif is. It's literally just a specific pattern and combination of secondary structures such as, for instance, Alfa Ulysses, beta strands, beta turns and loops. And so motifs can have varying functions or varying jobs in different proteins, and so they can have different functions and proteins that include providing strength as well as creating binding sites for different molecules. And so it turns out that there are actually several hundreds of known motifs, and so it's not likely that your professor is gonna want you to memorize all of them. So, uh, there are a few common ones that you might wanna know, and so I've tried to provide those here. And so what you'll see is that we've got a helix loop helix motif, a coiled coil motif, beta alfa beta motif and a hairpin motif. And so, in our example below, what we're going to do is label the corresponding motifs, and so for our first motif here. What we have is the helix loop helix motif and literally this is just an Alfa helix. So notice it's an Alfa helix with a loop and another Alfa helix. And that's exactly what the helix loop helix motif is so pretty easy. Now, the next one that we have is the coiled coil, and so the coiled coil. What you'll see is that it's, uh, Alfa Helix is when you have to Alfa. He leases that are actually wind it up on one another. And so remember that a single Alfa helix is going to be an interchange structure. So it's gonna be within one single poly peptide chain and so on. Alfa Helix is different than a coiled coil because the Alfa helix is a single of poly peptide chain, whereas the coiled coil is to poly peptide chains to Alfa Helix structures. That air wind it up and twisted on one another. And this type of structure really does create a lot of strength. So whenever you see coiled coil structures, you know that that protein is gonna provide a lot of strength. So the next motif that we have is the beta Alfa beta motif. And so, with this beta alfa beta motif, it's literally just a beta strand connected to an Alfa helix, which is connected to another beta strand. So it's beta alfa beta, pretty straightforward. So then our last and final motif is the hairpin motif, and with the hairpin motif, it's literally just to beta strands going on anti parallel direction that's looped together by a hairpin loop. So it's a small little hairpin loop that connects to beta strands that are anti parallel. They're going in opposite directions. And so these were some of the common motifs that you might want to try to commit to memory that your professor might try to ask you guys about. And so we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there

