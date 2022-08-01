Allosteric Regulation

So from our last lesson video, we know that pretty much every metabolic pathway has at least one enzyme known as an Alice Terek enzyme that has a great effect on the kinetics or the speed of the entire metabolic pathway. And so what exactly are these Alice Terek Enzymes? Well, these Alice Terek enzymes are highly complex and highly regulated enzymes that monitor the flow of biochemicals in metabolic pathways. And so these Alice Derek Enzymes are much mawr complex and much more highly regulated than the meticulous mention enzymes that we've covered in our previous lesson videos. And so that's what makes these Alice Derek enzymes perfect candidates for catalyzing and controlling key steps in metabolic pathways to control the kinetics or the speed of these metabolic pathways. And so notice down below and our image we're showing you this blue structure here, which is a representation of the Alice Terek enzyme. And so what's important to know about these Alice Derek Enzymes is that they usually have multiple poly peptide chains, which means that these Alice Derek Enzymes display quaternary protein structure and so notice that within this blue structure here we have these four blue circles and each of these blue circles here represents a different poly peptide chain. And so, uh, this is much different than the McHale is meant in enzymes, which usually only have one poly peptide chain. Now, notice also that each of these poly peptide chains that come together to make our Alice Terek enzyme they each have their own active site. And so notice over here, what we have is the active site getting pointed to, which is this circular shape. And this is going of course, the out theatrics site is what fits the substrate. And so again, notice Each poly peptide chain has its own active site but also noticed that each poly peptide chain also has its own al oh stare IQ site. And so the Alice Terek site is specifically for Alice Terek affect er's. And so the reason that Alice Derek Enzymes are called Alice Derek Enzymes is because they are regulated by these Alice Derek Affect er's. And so what exactly are these Alice Derek defectors? Well, Alice Derek defectors are just small molecules that will bind to Alice Derek sites on the enzyme to regulate its activity. And so recall that Alice Derek sites are just alternative sites on the enzyme other than the active site. And so that's exactly what we're seeing up above these square, uh, shapes. Here are the positions of the Alice Derek sites, where the Alice Derek Effect er combined to regulate the activity of this entire Alice Derek enzyme. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about all of the different types of Alistair Icka factors. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to Alice Derek Enzymes and a sui move forward. We'll talk mawr about how these Alice Derek Enzymes display Alistair Kinetic. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts