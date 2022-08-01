Derivatives of Monosaccharides

all right, So in this video, we're going to talk about the fifth and final class of mono sack ride derivatives, which are the sugar acids. And so sugar acids are just carbohydrates with car box cilic acid groups. And so, really, there are three main types of sugar acids that you guys should know, and so the first type are the al Danek acids. The second type are the your onek acids, and the third type are the al derek acids. And so you'll notice that I intentionally capitalize the Letter A and Al Danek, the letters you and are and you're on it and the letters A and R and Al Derek. And that's because we're gonna utilize this as a memory tools to help us distinguish between these three different types of sugar acids. But before we introduce that memory to let's first go ahead and identify with each of these, three sugar acids are, and so the Al Danek acids are going to be al doses who see one Aldo Hide group is oxidized into a car box, Cilic acid, and so al Danek acids usually have the Suffolk's Onek. Now, the next class, your ironic acids. Thes air, just sugars whose highest numbered carbon is oxidized into a car box. Cilic acid. And so you're Onek acids usually have the Suffolk's your onek. And then, of course, last but not least, we have the al Derek acids. And so these are gonna be sugars whose lowest and highest numbered carbons are oxidized to car box Ilic acids. And so al derek acids are usually going toe have the Suffolk's Eric. And so what you'll notice again is we intentionally capitalize the letters that you see up above here. And so the A is the first letter of the alphabet. And so that reminds us that Al Danek acids are going to have their first carbon atom, the C one al Jihad, oxidized to a carb oxalic acid. So you think first letter of the alphabet here with Al Danek is the first Carbon is oxidized. Now you're on it. We capitalize you and are which are two letters that air towards the end of the alphabet so they're closer to the end of the alphabet. And so this reminds us that it's the highest numbers or the carbon atoms towards the end of the sugars that are going to be oxidized to carbon oxalic acids and then notice that Al Derek acid is contains the letter A, which is the first letter of the alphabet, and the letter R, which is, Ah, letter towards the end of the alphabet. And so this reminds us that Al Derek acids have both the lowest numbered carbon and the highest numbered carbon oxidized to carve oxalic acids. And so if we take a look at our example down below, we're going toe. Label the following sugar acids and notice over here on the far right in this box, we're starting on the left with a D glucose molecule and notice that we have oxidation on Lee at the C one Carbon, the alga hide group that's at the top, the C one Al Jihad. And so it's being oxidized to a car box Cilic acid. And so, of course, that is going to classify this because it's the Onley, the lowest numbered carbon. Uh, this is going to be an al Danek acid and, of course, the prefix that or the Suffolk's that it uses is onek. And so this is going to be glue connick acid so we've converted d glucose into D glue Connick acid. Now, in this next box over here, notice again. We're starting with a D glucose molecule once again, just like we started with D glucose over here. Except this time noticed that we have oxidation at the C six carbon, which is the highest numbered carbon, and so the highest numbered carbon being oxidized to a car box. Ilic acid is going to be a your onek acid. And what helps us remember that is again the letters you and our our towards the end of the alphabet. And so this is at the end of, uh, the sugar molecule here that's being oxidized. And of course, the prefix that's typically used for your onek acid is just your onek. So this is going to be Glueck de Glueck, your onek acid. So we've converted d glucose into D. Glueck, your onek acid right here and then last but not least over here in this last box notice. Once again, we're starting with a D glucose molecule, just like the previous two. Except this time, notice that we have oxidation at both C one and C six. So we have oxidation at both ends at the lowest and the highest numbered carbons being oxidized to car box Cilic acids. And so again, because Al Derek has the A and the R, that reminds us that it has the beginning and towards the end, being oxidized again the beginning and towards the end, being oxidized. So this is again going to be an al Derek acid and, of course, the prefix or the Suffolk's for Al. Derek Acid is just Eric. And so this is going to be de glue carrick acid. So we've converted D glucose into D glue Kerik acid. And so really, that is it for our introduction to the sugar acids in the three types Al Danek, your Onek and Al Derek, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice with these concepts in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

