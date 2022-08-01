Ionic & Covalent Bonds

So you guys already know that Ionic and Covalin bonds are types of intra molecular bonds that occur within a molecule and recall that ionic bonds are interactions between atoms that have opposite charges due to losing and gaining electrons but not sharing electrons. And recall that Covalin bonds occur when two atoms share a pair of electrons, and those electrons can either be shared equally or unequally. If the electrons are shared equally between two atoms, then this forms a non polar Covalin bond, a non polar covalin bond, whereas if the electrons are shared unequally than this forms a polar Covalin bond. And what determines the polarity of a bond is actually the difference in electro negativity electrode negativity between two atoms and so recall that electric negativity describes an Adam's affinity for electrons or how hard and Adam pulls on electrons. And so, in our example below, we're going to consider the three types of bonds. And in the Left column, we have Ionic bonds. So we know that Ionic bonds do not share electrons so we can put no in here, and in fact, what they do is they transfer electrons. So there's a transfer of electrons, but no sharing now. Covalin bonds regardless of the type, we know that there is sharing of electrons so we can put yes in here. Now for polar Covalin bonds. We know that there is unequal sharing of electrons, whereas for non polar Covalin bonds, we know that there is equal. There's equal sharing of electrons now for the electro negativity of the atoms and Ionic bonds. The atoms differ greatly in electro negativity, and there's actually a transfer of the electrons now for polar Covalin bonds. There's also a significant difference in the electro negativity between two atoms, but there's no transfer of electrons. They're still sharing the electrons. And in non polar Covalin bonds, theater ums have either the same electro negativity or a very, very similar electro negativity. And so, for examples, recall that the classic example of an Ionic bond is table salt or sodium chloride, where the sodium has one less electron and the chlorine has one additional electron than proton, and so that gives them their charges. And the the opposite charges is what keeps this molecule, uh, intact or allows them to create an ionic bone. Now, over here for polar, we know that water molecules are polar molecules because they have a new oxygen and hydrogen oxygen zehr super electro negative. Whereas hydrogen are not electro negative, not very electro negative. And so Oxygen's are gonna have a partial negative charge and the hydrogen zehr gonna have a partial positive charge, and that will occur on both hydrogen. And over here with this molecule, the carbon dioxide. There's also polar bonds so you can see the carbon here is gonna have a partial positive charge, whereas the two oxygen's air gonna have partial negative charges. But because the polarity is going in opposite directions, So you have electron density being pulled in opposite directions, the overall molecule, Even though it contains polar covalin bonds, the overall molecule is non polar. So for a molecule to be considered polar, you also have to consider its shape. And so this is a non polar molecule that contains polar bonds and then for non polar Covalin bonds. We have this hydrogen gas molecule where we have two hydrogen atoms that have the same electro negativity. And so that creates a non polar bond where they share electrons equally. So in our next video, we're gonna recap inter molecular bonds. So I'll see you guys in that video

Hide transcripts