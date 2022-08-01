Intermolecular Forces

so recall that non co violent inter molecular forces includes hydrogen bonds, dipole dipole interactions and Vander Wal's forces. So recall the hydrogen bonds are interactions that involve ah hydrogen atom as well as electro negative atoms such as nitrogen, oxygen or flooring. Now a die pole itself simply explains a shift in the electron density that results due to electro negativity differences between two atoms. So if you have a die poll on one molecule where there's an electron density shift and then you have another die poll on a different molecule that can create a dipole dipole interaction between the two molecules. And so that's what we see here now, Vander Waals forces are forces that exists between all molecules because it results from instantaneous die poles that can exist at any moment in any molecule so down below. In our example, we're going to label each of these diagrams with the appropriate inter molecular force. And so here with these Carbonnel groups on these different molecules, noticed that there is a dye poll moment going in this direction towards the oxygen in both molecules to create a partial negative charge on the oxygen's and a partial positive charge on the carbons. And so there's an attraction or an interaction between the partial positive carbon here and the partial negative oxygen on separate molecules. And so that is our dipole dipole interaction. Now, over here on the right, we have water molecules, which we know are also polar molecules and have their die poles. And so each of these oxygen's is partially negative, and each of the hydrogen is partially positive. And so, uh, that applies toe all of these water molecules. And so there's going to be specific type of dipole dipole interaction called a hydrogen bond between the hydrogen atoms on one molecule and the oxygen atoms on a different molecule. And so that is what a hydrogen bond is. And so notice that a single water molecule here conform up to four hydrogen bonds. So here we will put hydrogen bonds. Now, for our last example, we have these two non polar molecules, these two non polar hydrogen gas molecules, and so overall they don't have any partial charges because they have a similar electro negativity and there's no shift in electron density. There's no die polls, However, at any single instant there could actually be an instantaneous die poll where one of these hydrogen could have a partial negative and the other could have a partial positive at any instant. And so at that instant there would be an attractive force between the two molecules that are non polar. And so this is where our Vander wal's come into play that exists between all molecules and so this is a good summary of our inner molecular forces, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

