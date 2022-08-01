Chemical Bonds Introduction

we're gonna quickly cover chemical bonds. So you guys already know that chemical bonds air how individual atoms interact with one another and how they link and connect to other atoms. And really, chemical bonds fall under one of two categories either intra molecular bonds or inter molecular bonds. Now, intra molecular bonds are bonds that exist within a molecule, whereas inter molecular bonds exist between different molecules. And so these two words sound similar. And what helps me distinguish between them is that in trouble, molecular bonds are trapped within a molecule, whereas inter molecular bonds are not trapped, and instead they exist between different molecules. So, in our example below, we're gonna label the chemical bonds appropriately. And so notice we have two different HCL molecules down below. And this bond here between the H in the cl the chlorine atoms uh, this is trapped within the molecules, so this must be our intra molecular bond. Now, the other bond on shown here with a dotted line that exists between two different HCL molecules is not trapped. So this is an inter molecular bond, and, uh, in our next video, what we're gonna do is talk about specific intra molecular bonds, and that includes Ionic and Covalin Bonds. So I'll see you guys in that video

