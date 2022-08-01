All right. So now that we've introduced steady state conditions in this video, we're going to specifically talk about how the McHale is constant or the K M can be derived under these steady state conditions. So recall from our previous lesson videos, we already mentioned that both the McHale is constant. K m as well as the McHale is meant in equation, which we haven't yet talked about. But we're going to talk about in more detail later in our course. So both the K M and the McHale is meant in equations are derived or defined under these steady state conditions, which is why steady state conditions are so important and recall from our last lesson video, we said that steady state conditions just means that the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex stays exactly the same. And of course, if the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex stays exactly the same, that means that the rate of its formation, or the rate of its association, is going to be equal to the sum of the rates of the dissociation. And that's exactly what we see down below. In this expression right here, the velocity of the association is equal to the sum of the velocities of the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that velocities reaction velocities like these can actually be expressed or rewritten as rate laws. And so if we consider the rate laws for each of these velocities, then we can go ahead and, um, put those down below. So for this rate law for the Association of the Enzyme Substrate complex, recall that the rate law says that it's gonna be equal to the rate constant, which it would be K one for this association times the concentration of the reactant, and we have to react INTs. For this association, we have the free enzyme and the free substrate so down below we can put the free enzyme as well as the free substrate. And so this represents the rate law for this reaction velocity. Now, if we write out the rate laws for the minus one, that's going to be, uh, k minus one rate constant times the reactant, which is gonna be the enzyme substrate complex. So we can put that in here and then for the K two, which is essentially going this way using this rate constant. Uh, it's rate law is gonna be k two times the enzyme substrate complex concentration. And so here notice that they both contains this enzyme substrate complex concentration. So what we can do is actually factor it out to the front, both of these out to the front. And when we do that, what we get is the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex, uh, times the some of these two rate constants. And then, of course, on the left, we still have the same exact expression. And so notice here, this is exactly where we can start to define them. Achilles constant K. M. And that's because notice that we have K minus one plus K two here. And so all we need to do is take a one and divided over under this side. So we have K minus one plus K two over K one. And so that's exactly what we see over here is that we have K minus one plus K two over K one. And of course, this is going to be equal to the McHale is constant K. M. And also noticed that we have the free enzyme times the free substrate concentration over here on the left. And then we have the enzyme substrate complex concentration so we can divide that over here so that it's below. And so what you end up getting is this same exact expression that we have right here, which is the free enzyme times, the free substrate concentration over the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. So, again, we already talked about how the K M can be expressed in these formats and our previous lesson videos. And here we're just showing you briefly how the meticulous, constant K M can actually be derived under these steady state conditions. So it all results from making this assumption here that these velocities are going to be equal to each other in these ways. And so this here concludes our lesson, and I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts