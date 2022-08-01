Monosaccharide Configurations

So in this video we're going to refresh your guys memories of how to use the conning gold pre log system to designate absolute configurations to Cairo carbons using the letters R and s. And so the con angled pre log system is really just a synonym for R s configuration. And so if we take a look at our sugar down below, Glessner outta hide, of course, the Kyrill carbon is going to be this carbon atom right here in the middle. Notice that the carbon at the top is not Kyra because it has a double bond or two bonds leading to the same chemical group oven, oxygen atom and the carbon at the bottom is also not Kyrill because it has two bonds leading to the same chemical group of ah hydrogen atom. And so again, the Onley reason that this Cairo carbon in the centers Cairo is because it has four distinct chemical groups attached to it. And so, when we're trying to determine the configuration of this Cairo carbon using the conning gold, pre log system and RS configuration, these are the three steps that we really need to consider. The first is going to be to assign priorities number one through four to each of the chemical groups that are attached to the Cairo carbon. And the way that we assign priorities one through four is based on the atomic numbers of the atoms that air in each chemical group. And so, if we take a look at these four distinct pathways that air connected to this Carol Carbon, we have ah hydroxyl group going this way. We have this entire group going this way. Then we have this group going down this way. And last but not least, we have this group going to the left. And so these highlighted groups are the four chemical groups that we need to assign priorities to. And so, of course, we can see that this oxygen atom is going to have the highest atomic number. So this is going to be our priority number one. And then this blue group over here has a carbon atom, but so does this green group down below. And so after you look at the initial atoms that are attached, you then have to start to look at the substitute wants or the other atoms that air branching off of those carbon atoms. And so notice that the carbon atom at the top has a double bond to an oxygen, whereas the carbon at the bottom on Lee has one single bond to an oxygen, and so the double bond is going to have a higher priority. And so we can give this pathway priority number two. And then, of course, this carbon atom is going to have a higher atomic number than this hydrogen atom. And so this carbon atom down here is gonna get priority number three. And then, of course, that leaves our hydrogen atom up here with priority number four. So now we can get rid of these backgrounds here, and we've assigned our priorities. So now this first step is complete. And so in the second step, all we need to do is determine if the priorities 12 and three ignoring for our in a clockwise are configuration or if they're in a counterclockwise s configuration. And so it's important to associate clockwise with our and counter clockwise with s configuration. And so when we took a look at our priorities down below, we are going to look at 1 to 2 2 to 3 and three back toe, one ignoring four. And so what you can see is that when we go from 1 to 22 to three and 3 to 4, that is a counterclockwise configuration. So this appears to be appears to be an S configuration because of the counter clockwise pattern here. And so now that we've completed step number two, the last and final step is step number three right here. And that is on Lee. If priority number four is on a wedge popping out of the page at us at that point, we need to assign the opposite configuration that it looks like. And so right now our configuration looks like an S configuration. But we have to check priority number four and see if it's on a wedge popping out of the page. So when we look at priority number four, we can see that it's on a horizontal bond of the Fisher projection. And this is where it's super important to remember. The nature of Fisher projections recall that all horizontal bombs and official projection are popping out of the page as wedges. And so that means that our priority number four is indeed on a wedge popping out of the page. And that means that we need to assign the opposite configuration that it looks like. And so even though this looks like a counterclockwise s configuration because priority number four is on a wedge popping out of the page, this is actually going to be and our configuration. And so what we can say is that this Cairo carbon here in the center, it's going to have an R configuration. And so, really, this is the steps that we need Thio take to determine our s configuration. And it's very possible that your professors might expect you guys to remember how to do this. So moving forward, we have some practice problems to help refresh your guys memories. And so, hopefully this was a good refresher for you guys. And in our next video, we'll talk about how to determine d l configuration using Fisher's convention. So I'll see you guys there

