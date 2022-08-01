Monosaccharide Configurations

So now that we've refreshed our memories on how to designate R s configuration using the con angled pre log system in this video, we're going to talk about how to designate d l configurations using Fisher's convention, which is actually more commonly used on carbohydrates, since Fishers convention was developed, using carbohydrates and so Fishers Convention again is going to designate either D or L configurations relative to glisten her alga hide and anti immerse. And so Glessner outta hide is just the name of one of the smallest and simplest sugars that exist. And again, an anti a MERS are just referring to non super imposible mirror images. And so if we take a look down below at the image here in this box, notice that we're showing you the two glitzier outta hide in anti Immers. And so what's important to know is that the D configuration is going to be assigned to a Cairo carbon when the hydroxyl group of that Cairo carbon is pointing to the right and the L configuration will be assigned to a Cairo carbon. When the hydroxyl group of that Cairo carbon is pointing to the left of the Fisher projection And so you can think l is for left. And so if we take a look down below at our glycerol to hide and anti MERS notice that this an anti, um are over here has its hydroxyl group on its Cairo carbon pointing to the right of the Fisher projection. And of course, if the hydroxyl group is pointing to the right, then we must assign a D configuration. And so that means that this glitzier out I'd in Antium er here is the d glitzier outta hide form and has D configuration. Now notice Looking at this and anti more over here, the mirror image Uh, it's hydroxyl group on its Cairo carbon is pointing to the left of the Fisher projection. And of course, ah hydroxyl group pointing to the left corresponds with l configuration. And so this glitzier out I'd and anti armor over here is indeed the L Glessner outta hide form and has l configuration. Now. One thing that's important toe note here is that Fishers convention will Onley properly work with standard Fisher projections and so Fishers convention on Lee works with standard Fisher projections and recall that way back in our previous lesson videos. We covered standard Fisher projections and so recall that standard Fisher projections will always have the Carbonnel group on the top of the Fisher projection or towards the top of the Fisher projection. And so notice that with these glitzier out of hiding Anne Summers, the Carbonnel Group is hidden within the alga hide group here. And so the Carbonnel Group is indeed on the top and also recall that with standard Fisher projections, the longest carbon chain must be vertical. And so when we take a look at these glitterati had an anthem er, over here notice that the longest carbon chain is indeed vertical in both of these. So these are standard Fisher projections that are being shown, and most of the time you will be given Fisher projections that are already in standard Fisher projection form. So that makes your job a little bit easier now, usually under most circumstances that you'll encounter in your biochemistry course, Deacon figuration are going to equal are configurations, and usually L configurations are going to equal as configurations. But this is not always going to be true under every single circumstance. Again, this is going to be usually true under most circumstances that we will encounter. But if you wanna be ah, 100% safe, then all you really need to do is determine our s configuration separately from D l configuration. All right, so now that we know how to determine D l configurations, let's go ahead and determine the d l configurations for all of the Cairo carbons in these two glucose and anti um er shown over here. And so if we take a look at this first Kyrill carbon right here, notice that it's hydroxyl group is pointing to the right and of course, O H group pointing to the right corresponds with D configuration. And so that means that we can give this Cairo carbon right here a d configuration. So we'll put a little d right next to it. Now moving on to the next Cairo carbon right here, notice that it's hydroxyl group is pointing to the left. And of course, a left pointing hydroxyl group corresponds with l configuration so we can go ahead and give this Cairo carbon right here an L configuration, and then notice that these next to Cairo carbons both have their hydroxyl groups pointing to the right, which again corresponds with D configuration so we can go ahead and assigned both of these Cairo carbons d configuration. So now moving on to the next glucose and anti um, are over here Notice that its first Cairo carbon right here has its hydroxyl group pointing to the left, which of course, corresponds with l configuration so we could go ahead and give this Cairo carbon and l configuration notice that the next Cairo carbon right here has its hydroxyl group pointing to the right. So it's gonna have a D configuration so we can put d over here and then the next to Cairo carbons have both of their hydroxyl groups or have their hydroxyl groups pointing to the left, which corresponds with l configurations so we can put two l's here. And so the real question is, how do we determine the configuration of an entire mono sacha ride if it contains a mixture of configurations, a mixture of D and L configurations? Well, really, that's what these next two bullet points are addressing right here. And so a mono sacha ride will have the same exact configuration as the configuration of the highest numbered Kyra all carbon. Or, in other words, to say the same exact thing. We can say that a mono sack rides configuration is going to be that of the Cairo carbon that is furthest from its Carbonnel group. And so if we take a look at this glucose and anti armor right here, notice that it's Carbonnel Group is way up here at the top in this alga hide group. And so the Cairo carbon that is furthest away from the car bottle group is gonna be this Cairo carbon right down here. And so that means that the configuration of this entire mono sacha ride is going to be the same of this Cairo carbon. That's for this away, which is a D configuration. And so that means that this entire glucose and aunt humor is the D glucose and anti humor. Now, if we take a look at this other an anti moreover, here notice that it's Carbonnel Group again is at the very top. Uh, here in this out of High Group and the Carbonnel Group, the Cairo Carbon that's furthest from this carbonnel group is this one right here? And so this one has an L configuration, which means that this entire Manu sack right here will also have the L configuration. So this will be l glucose. And so, really this you'll be able to get a good hang of how this works. As you start to get more practice so moving forward in our course, we will definitely be able to apply these concepts in practice problems. Now, the last thing that I want to leave you guys off with is that unlike biological amino acids, which we know from way back in our previous lesson, videos are usually in the l configuration biological carbo hydrates. On the other hand, they tend to usually be in the D configuration. And so the rial reason for why life prefers l amino acids, but it prefers d carbo hydrates is unknown. And so there are some theories, but we're not going to, uh, cover those theories here. But what you do need to know is that life prefers D carbohydrates and life prefers l amino acids. And of course, there are some exceptions. But for the most part these are the preferences. And so this concludes our lesson on Fisher's projection and how to determine d l configuration. And again, we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

