Monosaccharide Configurations

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on mono sacha ride configurations. And so, of course, in your previous organic chemistry courses, you guys learned how to determine the configurations of Cairo carbons. And so you may already remember from your previous courses that configurations of mono sack, right Carol carbons can be designated using two different systems. The first system is the con angled pre log system, which uses the letter R and the letter s to designate the configuration. And the second system is Fishers Convention, which uses the letter D and the letter L to designate configuration and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these two systems and separate video, starting with the con angled pre log system. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

