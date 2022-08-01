So now that we're familiar with how mono Sacha rides sick lies in this video, we're going to introduce an Immers. So mono sack ride. Civilization also generates Alfa and beta animals. But one in the world are animals. Well, an Immers are literally defined as cyclic sugars that differ on Lee in the configurations of their an americ carbons and recall from our previous lesson videos. We already know that the America carbon is the Onley ring carbon that's attached to two oxygen atoms and the an American carbon can also be defined as the carbon atom that used to be the Carbonnel carbon before civilization. Now we know from our previous lesson videos that upon mono sack ride civilization, the an American carbon is formed and the an American carbon becomes part of either a heavy ass it'll or a Hemi Kitale. But what we have not yet mentioned is that upon mono sacrifice civilization, the animated carbon becomes a Chire ality center, and that means that it's going toe have two possible configurations. The first is the Alfa configuration, and the second is the beta configuration. And so this is what leads to the Alfa and, um er and the beta and um er, depending on the configuration of the an americ carbon. So before we actually define the Alfa and beta animals, let's take a look down below at our image and notice. Over here on the far left, we're starting with a linear or an open change Sugar d glucose, which notice has an alga hide group up here on carbon number one. And it has this highlighted hydroxyl group here on carbon number five. And we've got our muscle man here bending our linear glucose so that these two groups are in close proximity. So notice the hydroxyl group here on C five is in close proximity to the alga hide group here on carbon number one. And we know from our previous awesome videos that the alcohol group is going to act as a nuclear foul and attack this carbon eel group. But this alcohol group can actually attack this carbon eel group in two different ways. And that's what leads to these two different pathways. And these two different results that we see here and so this alcohol group can either attack the carbon eel group from the top side of the carbon deal or it could attack from the bottom side of the carbon. Neil. And so if the alcohol group attacks from the top side, then what we'll get is this animal that we see here, which is the Alfa Animal or Alfa D glue cope. Ira knows. And so what exactly is this Alfa animal? Well, this is gonna be when the an America Carbons hydroxyl group is on the opposite side of its highest numbered carbon. And so when we take a look at this Alfa and, um, er down below, notice that it's an American carbon is this See one carbon here and notice that it's alcohol group is going down below the plane of this ring here. It's pointing in a downwards fashion and notice that the highest numbered carbon atom is carbon number six here, and carbon number six is pointing in an upwards fashion. And so we have carbon number six pointing upwards, and we have the alcohol group of the an American carbon pointing downwards, And so they're pointing in these opposite directions. And so what you can see is that with Alfa here, the hydroxyl groups, uh, is of the animated carbon is reaching down for the ants. And so you can think Alfa is reaching down for the ants, the tiny little ants that air crawling on the floor. And so that's what helps me remember the Alfa Animal. Now, on the other hand, if this hydroxyl group doesn't attack from the top instead it attacks from the bottom. Then what we'll get is this other animal over here. And this is the beta animal or Beta de Luca piranhas in this case. And so, of course, the beta animal is going to be when the an American carbons hydroxyl group instead of being on the opposite side, it's now going to be on the same side of its highest numbered carbon. And so what you'll notice is this time the hydroxyl group is going upwards. It's going up in this direction instead of going down like what it was before. And that means that it's pointing in the same direction is the highest number Carbon carbon number six. And so what you'll see is that carbon number six and the hydroxyl group are both on the same side. And so what helps me remember that the beta confirmation is on the same side is that when you go and write beta, notice that the two bumps of this beta are on the same side as this pole here and so as silly as that might sound that will help you remember that when these two groups are pointing on the same side of the ring that it will be a beta confirmation. And so one thing to point out here is that, uh, these two animals the Alfa animal and the beta animal down below. Uh, these animals are absolutely not mirror images of one another. And so, as close as they might seem, they're not mirror images, which is why we have this broken mirror here to remind you of that. And again, you can see that this alcohol group of the animated carbon is reaching down for the ants. So it's gonna be the Alfa form. And, uh, this, uh, alcohol group of the an American carbon is on the same side as the highest number of carbon, so it's going to be in the beta form. And so it's important to be able to distinguish and recognize these two different animals that can exist for cyclic sugars. And so that concludes our introduction to animals. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you guys in our next video.

