in this video we're going to talk about are most abundant. Steroid, which is cholesterol, and so cholesterol, as we just mentioned, is a lipid steroid. But more specifically, cholesterol is actually a lipid stare, Raul. And of course, this all at the end of the word indicates that there is ah, hydroxyl group that's present, and so cholesterol has a C three hydroxyl group and a C hydrocarbon side chain. Now, as we mentioned, cholesterol is the most abundant steroid, but specifically in animals such as ourselves, and they're commonly found in animal cell membranes. Now, cholesterol is also derived from civilization of the Turpin lipid molecule called squalene. Okay. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here, which you'll note is that we've got these is a pre Munitz over here. Notice we have a total 66 Different is a pre Munitz here, and these six I supreme units can be combined to create this squalling molecule. And so squalling as we mentioned up above is this Turpin lipid that we see here and it can actually sick lies itself to generate cholesterol whose structure we're showing you right here and so notice that cholesterol has ah hydroxyl group at this position, which would be the C three position. And then it also has this hydrocarbon chain that we see up here, which is showing up at the C 17 position here. Now again, in most cases, it's not going to be important for you guys to know how to number all of the carbon atoms and cholesterol. However, in many cases it will be helpful to know that Position one has the hydroxyl group, and Position 17 has the hydrocarbon chain. And so generally, what we'll see moving forward is that cholesterol is going to be found embedded in the plasma membranes of animal cells. So you can see here that we've got these cholesterol molecules embedded in this membrane. Now, another important thing to note is that cholesterol is actually a precursor molecule for a lot of other molecules, including molecules known as bile acids such as colic acid, which really are important for digestion of fats. And so we'll be able to talk more about this idea of bio lipids and the digestion of fats later in our course, when we're talking about lipid metabolism. But for now. What I want you guys to know is that cholesterol is a precursor molecule for ah lot of molecules, including bile acids like cola kassid. And so what you'll notice is we can take this cholesterol molecule right here, and we can convert it into a bile acid like what we have down below. And so this is a bile acid, specifically Kulick acid and Kulik Acid is one of the most prevalent bile acids. And so again, the main take away here is that cholesterol's a precursor molecule for bile passes. And so this year concludes our introduction to cholesterol and as we move forward, will be able to talk Maura about cholesterols functions, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

