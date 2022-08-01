Summary of Membrane Transport

All right. So here we have another really interesting image that helps to summarize some not all of the forms of membrane transport that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so notice that the top half of this image here is dedicated to passive transport. And, of course, the bottom half of our image right here is dedicated to active transport. And so, in the passive transport, ah, section of our image noticed that we have simple diffusion shown here as number one. And of course, simple diffusion requires no protein mediation. And so these molecules are capable of squeezing between the philosophy lipids down their concentration Grady int to get from one side of the membrane to the other side of the membrane, Then notice over here. For number two, we're showing you a type of facilitated passive transport. More specifically, we're showing you a carrier slash transporter a glucose transporters such as glue one which is going to allow molecules to defuse down their concentration ingredients. Um, using a confirmation Allchin change. Then for number three over here, what we have is a type of porn or channel, specifically a potassium leakage ion channel and so notice that this allows, uh, molecules ions to defuse down their concentration. Grady INTs through a channel that is creating a membrane spanning tunnel. Instead of a confirmation, I'll change and recall leakage. Ion channels always remain open now down below in the bottom half the active transport notice over here. For number four, we're showing you a specific type off P type a TPS, the sodium potassium pump, which recall will take three sodium ions from the inside of the cell and pump them to the outside of cell and to potassium ions from the outside of the cell and pump them into the cell. And it does this as it hide. Relies is a teepee and becomes phosphor related itself now moving on to number five. Over here, what we have is another type of a TPS, the ABC Transporter, also known as an M D R transporter for multi drug resistance transporter and notice that it has these two trans membrane domains. Thes two site is Olic nucleotide binding domains, and it's capable of Hydra leasing ATP as it transports drugs and toxins outside of the cell. Then for number six over here, what we have is a type of secondary active transport, which is the sodium glucose importer, and so notice that it's capable of transporting sodium down its concentration ingredient as it transports glucose against its concentration. Grady int into the South. And so again, this image here is just meant to summarize and refresh your memories of some of the concept that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. But really, there's no new information here, and so that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

