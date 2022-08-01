So at this point in our course, we've covered all of the forms of membrane transport that we're going to talk about in our course. And so here in this video we're going to do a summary of membrane transport. And really, there's no new information in this video. And so, if you'd like, feel free to skip this video if you already have a good understanding of all of the different types of membrane transport. And so here we're revisiting our map of the lesson on membrane transport. And of course, we know that we explored this map by exploring the left most branches first. And so we talked about the molecular transport of small molecules distinguishing passive transport from active transport and, of course, recall that passive transport means that there's absolutely no energy required. And that's because it's moving molecules downhill down their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of high concentration down to areas of low concentration, whereas active transport, on the other hand, is going to require energy. And that's because it moves molecules uphill against their concentration radiance from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. And so, in terms of passive transport we talked about two main types. Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion. Recall. Simple diffusion requires no protein mediator in order for the molecules across the membrane. And so in simple diffusion, the molecules just squeeze right between the fossil lipids to get from one side of the membrane to the other side of the membrane down their concentration. Grady INTs, whereas with facilitated diffusion, a protein mediator is required in order to allow molecules to transport across the membrane down their concentration. Grady INTs And in terms of the protein mediator, we talked about two main types. The carriers and transporters, which undergo a confirmation will change to allow molecules to transport across the membrane down their concentration. Greedy INTs. And then we also talked about porn's and channels, which do not undergo a confirmation. I'll change. Instead, they create a membrane spanning tunnel toe, allow molecules to defuse down their concentration. Grady INTs across the membrane. Now, in terms of the carriers and transporters, we talked about two specific biological examples. The Aretha Oocyte glucose unit, Porter Glute one, which allows a re throw sites to uptake glucose from the blood. And then we also talked about the Aretha recite chloride bicarbonate anti porter, which allows for the chloride shift that allows our bodies to transport mawr carbon dioxide from the tissues to the lungs, and then, in terms of the porn's and channels. We talked about five different types of ion channels, including the Leakage ion channel, which always remains open. And then we talked about these four gated ion channels, which do not always remain open. They actually open and close in response to various stimuli, the Ligand gated ion channel recall opens and closes in response to extra cellular sit lie Ganz, The signal Gated ion channel opens and closes in response to interest cellular signaling molecules. The voltage gated ion channel opens and closes in response to changes in voltage, trans membrane voltage or trans membrane potential. And then the mechanical gated ion channels open and close in response to mechanical stimuli such as touch, pressure or sound. Then, in terms of active transport, we distinguish between primary active transport, which is driven directly by a teepee and so you can see a teepee hydraulic is directly shown here and then we also distinguished secondary active transport, which is not directly driven by a TP it's indirectly driven by a teepee, hydraulic sis and actually directly driven by a Grady int. And so you can see a molecule diffuses down. It's greedy int, as another cop molecule diffuses against it's Grady int. And so, in terms of primary active transport, we talked about five types of 80 p aces. The P type V Type F type and a type 80 p aces, and the ABC transporters that you can see down below now, in terms of the P type 80 p aces, we talked about two specific biological examples. The sodium potassium pump and the circa pump or the calcium ion pump. And, of course, in terms of secondary active transport. We talked about a very specific example and the sodium glucose importer of our intestinal epithelial cell. And then, of course, after we talked about active transport, we shifted over to the final part of our map over here, which is macro molecular transport of really, really large molecules and small molecules as well. And so we distinguish between Endo Psychosis and Exocet ASUs and recall Endo Psychosis allows molecules to enter the cell, whereas Exocet ASUs allows molecules to exit the cell and in terms of Endo psychosis. We talked about three different types. Fa go psychosis or cellular eating of large solid molecules. Pena site ASUs or cellular drinking of small liquid molecules. And then receptor mediated Endo psychosis, which is really just a form of pinot site ASUs that uses receptor proteins. And then, of course, in terms of Exocet doses, we specifically talked about neurotransmitter release and those snare fusion proteins. And so, hopefully you guys can use this map of the lesson on membrane transport as a refresher in a way to summarize the membrane transport that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so this here concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next one.

