Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

in this video, we're going to talk about the exact conditions in our muscle tissues that allows for hemoglobin to release oxygen in our tissues. And so, first, we need to note that our muscle tissues are constantly contracting and respond hiring and recall from your previous biology courses that cellular respiration allows our muscle tissues to acquire the energy that they need for a muscle contraction. However, cellular respiration also consumes Ah, lot of oxygen. And so what we're saying here is that in our muscle tissues, oxygen is constantly being consumed and depleted through cellular respiration, leading to a relatively low partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues right around a value of about 20 tours, which is very low, especially in comparison to the partial pressure of oxygen in our lungs, which is five times greater at a value of about tours. And so again, what we're saying here is that in our muscle tissues, oxygen is relatively low now, of course, in our response airing muscle tissues, cellular respiration is going to lead to lots of C production, carbon dioxide production produced by metabolism, and so in our muscle tissues we're going to have quite a high concentration of co two. And so really, this These are the conditions in our muscle tissues that allow for us to get the background that we need to understand. The next five steps that we have down below that lead to hemoglobin is release of oxygen in the tissues. And so, with step number one here, we're going to start off with the high concentration of CO two and our muscle tissues. And so the concentrations of CO two are so high in our muscle tissues that these high amounts of CO two produced by are responding tissues is going to diffuse out of our muscle tissues into the capillaries and into our red blood cells or are RBC s for short and so down below in our image right here. Notice On the far left, what we have is our muscle tissues. Here you can see we have a image of a bicep and noticed that the number one right here also corresponds with the number one up above. So, uh, in our muscle tissues, there's quite a high concentration of co two like we set up above and the high amounts of CO two is going to diffuse into the cap players and into our red blood cell. So all of this co two here is gonna defuse out of the muscle tissues and into the red blood cell, which is, uh, actually represented by this red box right here. Now, way down below. Over here, we also have another representation of, um the steps up above that lead to hemoglobin, release of oxygen in the tissues. So if we take a look at this image down below, notice that we're zooming in specifically on the area of the blood by the tissues and in this image over here on the far left, what we have our our muscle tissues. And then over here, the rest of the image is representing our blood. Cavalleri. And of course, this red circle right here represents the exact red blood cell. And so what you'll notice is that in our muscle tissues, there's quite a high concentration of co two indicated by number one right here, which corresponds with the number one up above as well. And so there's so much co two being produced by our muscle tissues that it's going to diffuse out of our muscle tissues into the blood capillary and ultimately make its way into the red blood cell. So that leads us directly to step number two here. And so inside of our red blood cells, there's actually an enzyme known as carbonic and hydrates, and so carbonic and hydrates. Catalyze is a reaction. Um, where CO two can react with water to form carbonic acid, which is relatively acidic and breaks up into bicarbonate and a proton. And so you can see that the number two right here corresponds with the number two and you can see that the carbonic and hydrates enzyme inside of the red blood cell here is catalyzing a reaction where CO two can react with water to produce carbonic acid h two c 03 which has a PK of 6.35 and is relatively acidic. So it's going to break up into its conjugate base bicarbonate and a proton right here. And so if we take a look down below at our image over here, notice that the number two right here carbonic and hydrates is showing the same reaction being catalyzed where the co two is reacting with water to form carbonic acid, which is going to break up into its conjugate base bicarbonate and a proton. And so there is so much, uh, CO two being produced in the tissues that when it diffuses into the red blood cell, there's also going to be quite a high concentration of CO two in the red blood cell. And, of course, uh, the high concentration of CO two is going to cause this equilibrium right here by lush at liaise principle to compensate for the high Co two by shifting to the right towards the production of hydrogen ions. And so notice that with step number three what we're saying is that this equilibrium shift towards hydrogen ion production due to the high concentrations of CO two in the muscle tissues, along with the fact that muscle tissues produce lactic acid, an idea that will talk more about later in our course together, this lactic acid production and the equilibrium shift towards H plus leads to an increased concentration of H plus in our tissues. And of course, an increased concentration of H plus we know corresponds with a decrease in the pH from a ph of about 7.4 down to a pH of about 7.2 in the tissues, which is actually relatively acidic in comparison to the blood ph of 7.4, which is where the blood pH is normally at when it's not near the lungs or near the tissues. And so we have the number three right here to correspond with the number three down below to show that there is indeed a pH decrease down to 7.2, and we have that same number three down below right here, showing the equilibrium shift to the right towards hydrogen ion production due to the high concentrations of CO two. And so because H plus is being increased, the blood pH in the tissues is being decreased down to a value of about 7.2 and so moving on to our step number four here. What we need to recall is that near the tissues, him a global is actually going to bind carbon dioxide and bind protons. And the reason for this is because in the tissues again there's a high concentration of CO two lots and lots of CO two, and there's an equilibrium shift towards H plus, so H plus is being increased. So we have lots of H plus and lots of CO two in the tissues. And there's so much co two and H plus in the tissues that hemoglobin is just bound to bind to all of this co two and H plus when it's near the tissues. And, of course, we know from our last lesson video that CO two and H plus act as hetero tropic Alice Terek inhibitors to hemoglobin, oxygen binding. So when hemoglobin binds to CO two and H plus in the tissues, it's going to cause, uh, hemoglobin to release. Uh, it's oxygen. And so, essentially, what we're saying here is that in the tissues hemoglobin is going to go from being in, it's our state when it's bound to locks of oxygen, and it's going to shift into its T state in the tissues. And so when it's in its T shaped T state, it's going to bind co two and hydrogen ions while releasing oxygen. And so if we take a look down below at our step number four, you'll see our step Number four is right. Uh, here. And so what you can see is that upon arrival to the tissues. Hemoglobin is bound to oxygen in its our state, and so we have the our state hemoglobin here bound toe oxygen. But as soon as hemoglobin encounters the high concentration of hydrogen ion and the high concentrations of CO. Two again, there's so much co two and so much h plus that it's bound to react with the hemoglobin here, and it's bound to bind to the hemoglobin. All of the CO two and H Plus is bound to bind to the hemoglobin, which is going to stabilize the tea state of the hemoglobin. And, of course, the T state of the hemoglobin has a lowered affinity for oxygen. So it's going to release the oxygen. And that's exactly what we have here is released oxygen now and step number five. What we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that myoglobin abbreviated as M B. Is, uh, its function is, um, in the tissue. So notice that myoglobin is over here in brown, and it's correlating with step number five here, and so myoglobin recall from our previous lesson Videos has a smaller K D and therefore a stronger oxygen affinity than hemoglobin and So this means that myoglobin, when it's present in the tissues like this, it's going to facilitate oxygen diffusion into the tissues. And so, essentially, what we're saying is hemoglobin is going to release this oxygen, and then this oxygen diffusion into the tissues here like this, is being facilitated by myoglobin high affinity for oxygen. And so again, over here on the left, we have this circulatory system where we can see that the blood ph in the tissues is 7.2. Um, and the blood pH at normal levels is around 7.4, and then the blood pH in the lungs is around 7.6. And so now that we can understand better, How exactly? These five steps right here lead to hemoglobin is release of oxygen in the tissues, and our next video will be able to talk about how hemoglobin is able to bind oxygen in the lungs. So I'll see you guys in our next video

