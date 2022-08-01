Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

So now that we know that hemoglobin releases oxygen in our muscle tissues in this video, we're going to talk about the exact conditions in our lungs that allows hemoglobin to bind oxygen in our lungs. And so, really, these conditions in our lungs are going to be pretty much the exact opposite of the conditions in our tissues. And so what we need to realize about our lungs is that we're constantly and repetitive Lee breathing in and out. And so we're constantly inhaling lots and lots and lots of oxygen, meaning that in our lungs were going to have a relatively high partial pressure of oxygen right around a value of about 100 tours, which is again fairly high, considering that the partial pressure of oxygen in our muscle tissues is on Lee about tours. And so we also need to realize that in our lungs, with every breath that we breathe out, we are exhaling lots and lots of carbon dioxide or CO two, meaning that we're going to have a relatively low concentration of CO two in our lungs. And so what you'll note is that these here are the conditions that are required in our lungs to understand the next five steps that allows hemoglobin toe bind oxygen in the lungs. And so, just like we started our last story with concentration of CO two in this video, we're also going to start with concentration of CO two. And, of course, in our lungs. We know that there's a low concentration of co two do two x elation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can better understand thes steps that we have and so notice that we're zooming in on the bloodstream by the lungs. And so over here on the far right, what we have is our lungs. And then, of course, we have our bloodstream, our blood capillary over here on the left with our red blood cell here in this circle. And so one thing to note is that this equation that we talked about in our last lesson video right here is actually being flipped. And that's actually OK because we have these equilibrium arrows, and it's totally possible for these reactions to go in the Ford and reverse direction. And so we did flip this reaction here, so keep that in mind. And so what's important to note is that in our lungs were constantly exhaling co two. So there's going to be a very, very low concentrations of co two, and this low concentration of CO two is going to translate backwards here into our red blood cells. So we're going to have a very low concentration of CO two here in our red blood cell. And so if we have a low concentration of CO two, of course, by the shot liaise principle, this equilibrium here, controlled by carbonic and hydrates, is going to compensate for this decrease in CO two by shifting to the right, and so it's going to be shifting towards the production of C 02 And so that is exactly our number one up above. So the number one corresponds with this equilibrium shift. And of course, the Low Co two and our lungs is going to cause the reaction equilibrium to shift towards co two production. And, of course, if it's shifting towards CO two production, that means that the concentration of hydrogen ions is going to decrease. And so if we decrease our concentration of hydrogen ions, of course that's going to correspond with an increase in the pH up to about a value of 7.6 in the lungs. And so notice over here. What we're saying is that the pH in the lungs, the blood ph in the lungs is going to be right around a value of 7.6, which is slightly basic in comparison to the blood pH the normal blood ph of 7.4 as well as the blood pH in the tissues, which we already know slightly acidic at 7.2. And so again, what we need to realize here is that in our second step, this low concentration of CO two in our lungs, again via X elation, is going to cause the CO two diffusion into the lungs. And so if we take a look at our image down below again, we have a very, very low concentration of CEO to here. And so, uh, recall that the way that diffusion works is that it goes from high to low concentration. And so if we have a low concentration here, that must mean that we must have a higher concentration of CO two out here, and so that is going to cause CO two to defuse into the lungs. And that is exactly how we have step number two right here, which corresponds with again step number two here, diffusion of CO two into the lungs. And that allows us to breathe out all of the CO two in our lungs, which is going toe leave our bodies and go into the atmosphere. And so this leads us to our third step right here and in our third step. What we need to realize is that in our lungs were also constantly inhaling lots and lots of oxygen. So we have a very high concentration of oxygen in our lungs. And so here what we can say is that we have high oxygen in our lungs via inhalation. Um and this is going to cause oxygen diffusion into the capillaries and into our red blood cells or are RBC s for short. And so again, the way that diffusion works is it goes from a high concentration to a low concentration and upon arrival to the lungs, hemoglobin is going to be in its de oxygenated t state, and so that means that it's not going to be bound toe oxygen. And so it's gonna have relatively low oxygen in the red blood cell and again high oxygen in our lungs with every inhalation. And so it diffuses from high to low. And so, uh, you can see that the number three right here corresponds with oxygen being diffused into the capital areas into our red blood cells. And so that leads us to step number four. Which, of course, we know that when hemoglobin is near the lungs, hemoglobin is going to bind all of that oxygen that's present and available pretty much endlessly with every single breath that we take. And, of course, if it binds onto the oxygen, that means that the our state is going to dominate. And when hemoglobin is in the our state, it's going to release, Ah, carbon dioxide and hydrogen ion. So essentially, what we're saying is that near the lungs, hemoglobin is going to transition from its T state to its our state. And, of course, in its our state, it's going to have a high affinity for oxygen, and it's going to be bound to oxygen. And so, in step number five, all of this oxygenated hemoglobin is ready to deliver oxygen to the tissues, and so you can see that in the lungs, hemoglobin becomes oxygenated, and then eventually it will make its way down to the tissues where it can deliver that oxygen and then go back to the lungs to acquire oxygen again and then go back to deliver oxygen. And this is a constant cycle that allows hemoglobin to be an excellent oxygen deliver and transporter. And so one thing to note here about the lungs is that myoglobin does not come into play because myoglobin is really only going to be significant in the tissues and not in the lungs. And so this here concludes our lesson as Thio. Why exactly? Hemoglobin binds oxygen in the lungs, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing all of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

