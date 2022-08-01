Hemoglobin Binding in Lungs & Tissues

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on hemoglobin binding in the tissues and in the lungs. And so at this point in our course, we already know that hemoglobin combined to oxygen, however, which you may not have known is that hemoglobin can also bind to carbon dioxide and protons. And so this leads us directly into what's known as the boar effect, which were actually going to talk about in a lot more detail later in our course. But for now, I can tell you that the Boer Effect just describes the effect of the concentration of carbon dioxide or CO two. And it describes the effect of pH. Or, in other words, it describes the effect of hydrogen ion. Concentration on hemoglobin is binding and release of oxygen. And so it's important to note that under low oxygen conditions, hemoglobin is actually going to release its oxygen. But when hemoglobin releases its oxygen, it's actually capable of binding and transporting both carbon dioxide and protons. And so when hemoglobin binds carbon dioxide, we're going to refer to it is just hbc 02 and when hemoglobin binds protons, we're going to refer to it as HB Plus and So Co two and hydrogen ions are both going to act as hetero tropic Allah host Eric inhibitors to hemoglobin, oxygen binding activity. And so recall from our previous lesson videos. Hetero is just referring to the fact that carbon dioxide and protons are different than oxygen. And so these are the Alistair defectors, and the Alistair defectors are different than the lie gone, and that's why it's hetero. And, of course, we know that inhibitors are going to decrease the activity. And so both CO two and protons are going to decrease hemoglobin oxygen binding activity. And so what this means is that both carbonation and protein ation of hemoglobin are going to stabilize hemoglobin T state, which is the 10th state. And of course, the T State binds like and inefficiently so. Hemoglobin. When it's, uh when hemoglobin T state is being stabilized, it's going to cause hemoglobin to release its oxygen. And so, essentially, what we're saying here is that both carbon dioxide and protons are going to cause hemoglobin to release its oxygen. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the left hand side, What we have is hemoglobin s T state. And when hemoglobin is in the T state like this, essentially, uh, it can be bound to carbon dioxide as well as protons. Now, depending on whether where specifically focusing on carbon dioxide or protons being bound, we're going to refer to this form of hemoglobin as either H B Co two or HB H H B plus, and so notice that when hemoglobin is in its TI state, it's going to be releasing its oxygen now. Specifically, these conditions here, as we can see, are going to exist in the tissues. And so in the lungs. It turns out that, uh, the opposite is reaction here is going to occur. And so in the lungs, uh, hemoglobin is going to be present, mostly in its are state. And so here we have the our state hemoglobin, which we know has a high affinity for its like gin. And so when it's in its our state, it's going to be binding toe oxygen as UH, h b 02 And then, of course, when it's in its our state, it's going to have to release hydrogen ions or CO. Two. So you can pretty much think of this as hemoglobin has an option. It can either bind carbon dioxide in protons, but release oxygen. Or it can bind oxygen and release protons and CO two. And so, uh, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about the exact conditions, uh, in the tissues that allow for the T state to be stabilized. A sui see here. And we'll talk about the exact conditions in the lungs that allow for the our state of hemoglobin to be stabilized like we see over here. And so this concludes. Our introduction to hemoglobin is binding to carbon dioxide and protons, and later in our course will be ableto focus, even mawr on this particular binding. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

