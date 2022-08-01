Eicosanoids

in this video, we're going to talk about our third class of ecos annoys, which are the Leuco try ing's. And so Leuco trying means, of course, are ecos annoys. And as their name implies, the try indicates that there are three and the means are indicating the presence of double bonds. And so, indeed, Leuco trains are ecos annoys that have three conjugated double bonds. And of course, because these are a coast noise and the Greek word e cosi means 20 leuco trying are derived from C 20 poly unsaturated fatty acids like a rack Adan ic acid. And so our academic acid is the precursor to Luca trying such as Leuco trying Defour, whose structure we're showing you here and again Leuco trying. As the name implies, they have three conjugated double bonds. And so when you take a look at the structure here, you can see that these three double bonds right here are conjugated double bonds. And so there are three conjugated double bonds now buy conjugated. Really? What we mean is that they're just appearing back to back here in this particular fashion. Now, notice that this double bond down here is not conjugated because it's being separated from the others by a CH two group. And so the reason that Luca trains are called Luca trains is because they're predominantly expressed by Leuco sites, which is really just the scientific name for white blood cells. And so are white blood cells. Produce these Leuco try ing's now, uh, Luca Trying is actually have variable, different functions, but they predominantly act as powerful bio signals. For example, Luca trying Defour will actually induce strong, smooth muscle contractions of our lungs. And, of course, in some people, allergic reactions can trigger Luca trying synthesis. And so, if Luca, trying de force being synthesized or over expressed, it's going to induce strong, smooth muscle contractions of the lungs, and that could lead to an asthma attack. And so if you guys know people that have asthma, it's really because of the allergic reactions are causing them to over create Leuco, trying specifically Luca trying d four and so down below in our image, noticed that we've got this guy right here who is having an asthma attack because of the overproduction of Leuco trying Defour and notice that he's using this inhaler here and the inhalers will actually have, um, specific molecules that block receptors for Leuco trying Defour. And so that's just something interesting to note. But really, this here concludes our introduction to Leuco trying is and moving forward will be able to apply these concepts that we've learned in our practice problems. So I'll see you guys there.

