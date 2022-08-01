Types of Enzymes

alright. In this video, we're going to do a quick recap on the six major classes of enzymes and the pneumonic that helps us memorize those six major classes is just over the hill, where each of these letters represents the first letter of one of the major classes of enzymes. And so the O is for Oxydol. Reductase is the tea is for trance races. The H is for hydro Elias is the I I som races. The first l is for lice is and the second l is for like cases. And so remember the enzymes literally help reactions get over the hill because they all decrease the energy of activation. Now, for the first class of enzymes, the Oxydol reductase is they do pretty much exactly what they sound like, which is catalyzed oxidation reduction reactions or redox reactions. And they do that by the transfer of electrons between molecules and so over here on the right, left, which will notice is we have molecule a here which has two pairs of electrons, these two blue balls and it's transferring them over to molecule B. And so molecule B ends up with the two electrons and molecule a is lacking electrons, and so Ricard pneumonic to help us memorize oxidation reduction reactions is just Leo the lion goes Ger, where Leo stands for lose electrons, oxidation and ger stands for gain electrons reduction. And so because molecule A here is losing electrons as it goes from this side over to this side Here we can say that molecule A is being oxidized. And then molecule B, on the other hand, which is going from here over to here, is gaining two pairs of electrons. And so for that reason, it's being reduced so well, right reduced over here. All right, so moving on to our second class of enzymes, we have the transfer races, which also do pretty much exactly what they sound like. They transfer things between molecules, and the things that they transfer are functional groups, and so you can see that molecule A Here is transferring its orange functional group here over two molecule B, and so molecule B ends up with the functional group. So moving on to our third class, we have hydro. Elias is and recalled that the root hydro means water, and so Hydro Elias is break bonds by adding water to the bond. And so notice here that we have a bond here between substance A and B, a Covalin bond, and through the addition of water hydro laces are ableto cleave that bond and noticed that water is being added across his bond. And now molecule A is separate from molecule beak. So moving on to Aissami races, they also do pretty much exactly what they sound like, which is they create ice Immers and the way that they create I summers is by just rearranging atoms within the same molecule. And so notice that the functional group here on substance A This hydroxyl group is on the right side of molecule A. But after the reaction notice that the hydroxyl group is now on the left side of molecule A. So all that's happened is a rearrangement of the atoms and a creation of the ice. Um er and those are the types of reactions that I som races catalyzed now moving on to our first l Here we have lie aces and laces either break or form bonds, but they do so without redox reactions or water. And so here, from left to right, you can see that there's a Covalin bond holding together A and B together and, um, licenses are able to catalyze the cleavage of this bond here to separate A from B. But licenses are also able to catalyze the reverse reaction, and we'll see that in some of our examples moving forward in our course as well. And so that's why we're saying that laces are also able to form bonds now. Good indications of lies is are the change in the number of double bonds that air present from the reactant to the product side and the formation or the loss of a ring? And so those air signs that lie asses could potentially be present. And so moving on to our next on final major class of enzymes, we have the like cases which use energy in order to co violently join molecules together. And so here we can see that a T P is being utilized by the likes to co violently joined molecule A and B together, and you can see that a new Covalin bond has been formed, holding them together and so moving forward in our course, we're going to see examples of enzymes that fall into all six of these classes, So it's important to familiarize yourself with the types of reactions that they catalyze. So that concludes this recap, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts