Common Monosaccharides

So in this video we're going to talk about some monos, aka ride structures that might be worth memorizing. And so it's important to note that the mono sack ride structures that are worth memorizing are going to vary from course to course and from professor to professor. And so some professors might not expect you to memorize any mono sacha rides at all. Whereas other professors might expect you to memorize these six mono sacha rides and some additional wants, however, these six mono sack ride show Down below are definitely some of the common ones. And so if you're professor does want you to memorize any mono sacha ride structures, the likelihood is that they're going to include these six mono sacha rides down below. And so we're going to do our part here, a clutch prep and help you guys with memorizing these six mono sack rides. Now it's important to note that these six mono sack rights are all in their linear forms, and they all have the D configuration, which is really no surprise, since we know that life has a preference for the D configuration of mono sack rides. Alright, so let's get started with this mano sacha ride way over here on the left hand side. And so it turns out that this mano sack ride is actually the most common and the most abundant mono sacha ride in all of nature. And we've actually already talked a lot about this mano sacha ride in our previous lesson videos and moving forward, we're going to continue to talk a lot about this mano sacha ride. And so if you haven't already guessed it, this is the mono Sacha ride d glucose. Now D glucose is an Aldo Heche sauce, which means that it has an alga hide group and it has a total of six carbon atoms. And if we wanted to number these carbon atoms, of course, we know that the carbon atom that's part of this alga hide group at the top must be assigned the lowest possible number, which means that this carbon atom is going to be carbon number one and then weaken sequentially. Number all of the other carbon atoms from top to bottom. Now notice that carbons 234 and five are all Cairo carbons and notice that the alcohol groups on these Cairo carbons are taking the following pattern that we see here. And so notice that the sea to alcohol group is going to the right hand side with a D configuration. The C three alcohol group is going to the left hand side with an L configuration and then the C four and the C five alcohol groups are both going to the right hand side with D configurations. So glucose is alcohol. Groups end up taking the following pattern that we see right here. Now, wait a second. Do you guys see that? It kind of looks like D glucose might be trying to tell me something here with this pattern of alcohol groups, It kind of looks like it's trying to give me the finger. Now, as much as I don't appreciate that, you got to recognize this pattern here when you see it. And at the very least, there is quite a resemblance between these two images right here and so, as unfortunate as it might be, thinking about somebody flicking someone off might actually help you guys with memorizing glucose structures. So memorizing glucose structure is going to be important because we're actually going to use glucose as a reference for memorizing the other heck sources on this page. And so the next Manno sack ride that we have here is actually de manos and d manos is another Aldo Hex owes that's gonna be numbered in the same exact way as glucose. And so what helps me remember Demon Noses structure is that it's actually spelled with two ends. And so this helps me remember that it's actually going to be the sea to a Palmer of Glucose, again referring back to the structure. And so what this means is that everything and demand hosted structure is gonna be identical to glucose from the C three carbon down. And so that means that it's C three hydroxyl is still pointing to the left, and it's C four and C five hydroxyl zehr still pointing to the right. And again, The Onley thing that's gonna differ is that this is the C two f primer. And so it's on Lee gonna be the configuration of the C two that changes. And so instead of pointing to the right like what it did over here with glucose, it's going to be pointing to the left and so we could go ahead and fill that. And really, that's it for the structure of manos. Now, the next hexes that we have here is actually the structure of D galactus owes. And so D galactus is another Aldo Texas that's gonna be numbered again in the same exact way as glucose and manos. And so what helps me remember dig lactose structure is that it's actually got these four vowels in it. And so this reminds me that this is going to be the C four FM er of glucose. Now, another way to help you remember d galactus the structure is that Diggle Actos kind of sounds like a galactic ship, a rocket ship. And so those of you that play call of duty know that, See, fours are explosives, and so you could think that the C four is the explosive that allows the galactic rocket ship to take off. And so hopefully that I hope you guys remember that Galactus is the C four, a palmer of glucose. And so what that means is that everything else is gonna be identical to glucose except for the C four. And so that means that the C five hydroxyl group is still going to the right. Uh, the C three hydroxyl is still going to the left, and the sea to hydroxyl is still going to the right eso these air all the same as glucose. And again, the only thing that's gonna be different is the C four component, the C four FM. And so instead of going to the right hand side like it did for glucose, it's gonna be going to the left hand side. And really, that's it for the structure of glucose. Now the next mono saturated that we have here is D for Ruto's and So de Frutos is actually a key toe heche sauce, which means that it has a key tone group instead of an alga hide group at the top. But it's still gonna be numbered from top to bottom here on this page, since that's what allows the key tone group to be assigned the lowest possible number. Now, what helps me remember d fructose is that it's really the on Li ke tone on this entire page. And so this helps me remember that is gonna be the key toast form of glucose. And so you could also think a fruit tone. And so, uh, if you think of fruit tone because there's a key tone group that will also help you remember De frutos the structure. And really all we need to Dio is take the alga High Group converted to a C H 20 H group and then add a key tone group on the second carbon and then everything else from the C three carbon down is exactly the same as it appears in glucose. So C three hydroxy was still going to the left and C four and C five hydroxyl. They're still going to the right and that is it for fructose. Now moving on notice that these next two mono sacha rides are actually Aldo pen toeses, meaning that they only have five carbon atoms and they're both going to be numbered from top to bottom. So there's only five carbon atoms. Now notice that for this one right here, this is gonna be the structure of D ribose and so d ribose the structures are right to memorize. And what I mean by that is that literally d ribose they are in the ribose. Reminds me that it's all right to memorize it's not so bad. It's all right. And so that reminds me that all of the hydroxyl groups on all of its Cairo carbons are going to be pointing to the right hand side so we can go ahead and fill all of those in here. And that's really it for D ribose structure. It's all right to memorize now. The last but not least that we have here is gonna be D d oxy ribose, and what you'll notice is the only difference between D. Ribose and D Deoxyribonucleic is just the d Oxy part. And so the D Oxy part is actually meaning one less oxygen. And so notice that this structure here has one less oxygen than ribose. The structure and really all we need to do is take this oxygen atom that's right here and just pluck it out. And if we remove that, what we get is D oxy ribose structure. And so really, this is it for memorizing these mono sacha ride structures and by practicing these a few times and using these memory tools, hopefully you guys will be good on memorizing these common ones. And so that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one

