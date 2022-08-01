Common Monosaccharides

in this video, we're going to begin talking about some of the most common types of mono sacha rides, so you'll notice listed on this entire page. We have some of the most common mono sacha rides in nature, grouped as being all doses and or ketosis and based on how many carbon atoms that they have. And so, really, this page is just meant to be a reference page to help you guys out as you move forward through our course. And it's important to note that the mono sacha rides that your professors might expect you guys to memorize are gonna vary from course. To course, however, if your professor does want you to memorize any mono sack rides, the likelihood is that they're somewhere on this page. And so again, it's just meant to be a reference page to help you guys out. And so what you'll notice is for the AL doses. What we have listed are dig lesser Aldo Hi di Ary throws D ribose. De Ravin owes DiCillo's D glucose de manos and dig lactose, and for the key, Tose is down below. What we have are die hydroxy acetone or D J. D ary through Clos de Rib Bulus, Diesel Owes and De Frutos. And so again, this pages on Lee meant to be a reference page toe, help you guys out as you move along through the course. And so in our next video, I'll give you guys a recommendation of which amino acids I would recommend committing to memory. And so I'll see you guys in that next video.

