Common Monosaccharides

all right. So now that we've talked about how to memorize the linear forms of the most common mono Sacha rides in this video, we're going to talk about how we can use those linear forms of the sugars to derive their cyclic forms. And so notice down below. We have all of the Hayworth projections for each of the six sugars that we talked about in our last lesson video. And so really, the skill of converting of Fisher projection for a linear mono sacha ride into the Hayworth projection of a cyclic mono sacha ride is a skill that we already talked about before in our previous lesson videos. And so recall that we only need to remember the two words up left ing and down, right? And so recall that all of the chemical groups pointing to the left of official projection end up pointing upwards in the Hayworth projection. And all of the chemical groups, pointing to the right of official projection, end up pointing downwards in the Hayworth projection. And so this ends up being the key that allows us to use the linear forms of the sugars from our last lesson video to derive their cyclic forms in this lesson video and another helpful tools actually to number all of the carbon atoms so that we can keep track of those carbon atoms Easier. Now, In our last lesson video, we already numbered all of the carbon atoms of the linear form. So all we need to do is number the carbon atoms of the cyclic forms down below, which means that we want to assign the lowest possible number two the an American carbon. And so I'll go ahead and help you guys out for all of the sugars on this page, The animator carbon is the carbon atom that's furthest to the right of the Hayworth projection. So we're circling all of the animal carbons and then we want to assign the lowest possible number. So for this sugar appear, it will be number one for the sugar. Over here will be number one. This one here will also be number one. But notice that for this sugar over here, we cannot assign it number one, because that would be skipping out on this carbon atom up above. And so instead, we give this carbon atom of above number one and this carbon atom right here. Number two, which allows it to be assigned the lowest possible number. And then for this sugar and this sugar down below both and America carbons will be assigned number one. And then, of course, the highest number. Carbon is going to be pointing upwards and all of these sugars that we see here and notice that this sugar and this sugar down below on Lee have a total of five carbon atoms. So the highest number carbon will be a sign number five. And so what we're gonna do is we're going to derive the first two cyclic sugars using the linear forms of the sugars up above. And then we're going to pause the video and allow you guys to attempt arriving the rest of the sugars before we give you the answers. And so we're starting off with beta d glucose piranhas over here. And the first thing that you see is the beta, which is referring to the configuration of the America carbon and because the bumps of the beta on the same side That reminds us that the highest number of carbon and the alcohol group of the an American carbon are gonna be pointing to the same side of the Hayworth projection. And so that means that we expect the alcohol group to be pointing upwards here at this position. And then we could go ahead and number all of the other carbon atoms going around here. And so we want to focus in on carbons 23 and four here, and notice that the glucose prefix here is telling us that this sugars derived from glucose. And so if we take a look up at the structure of glucose from our previous lesson video over here, notice that the C two and the C four hydroxy ALS are going to the right, whereas the C three hydroxyl is going to the left. And so, in terms of up lifting and down right, this translates to down, down, up, down for C two, c three and C four. So down, uh, is here and then up is here, and down is over here. And so this is where we expect the hydra castles to go. So for C two, we expect the hydroxyl to be going down and see four. We expect the hydroxyl to be going down and then for the C three, we expect the hydroxyl to be going up. And then all we have to do is fill in the hydrogen at all of these other positions. And really, that is it. This is the structure here of beta d glue cope. Ira knows, and really you can see that the key was just using these two words uplifting and down. Right. So now let's move on to the next sugar here, Alfa de Manha, piranhas. And the first thing that you see here is the Alfa configuration, which is the configuration of the numeric carbon. And the Alfa reminds us that it's gonna be pointing down to the aunts. And so we know that the alcohol group on the an American carbon is gonna be going in the opposite direction, reaching down for the ants. And so we could go ahead and put the alcohol group right here and then going head and numbering all of the carbon atoms here we can see that we're gonna be paying attention to carbons 23 and four and because the prefix man oh, is in here. That tells us that this sugars derived from manos. And so if we go up to the structure of Manos from our previous lesson video right here you'll notice that the C two and C three are both pointing to the left, whereas the C four hydroxyl is pointing to the right. And so, in terms of uplifting and downright, this translates to up, up, down for C two, c three and C four. So up, up, down would be up here up here and then down four c four and then all we have to do is fill in the hydroxyl. So we have Ohh here. Ohh, here and then Ohh going down over here and then all we need to do is fill in. All of the hydrogen is at thes empty positions and that is the structure of Alfa de Manha piranhas right here. And so at this point, what we're gonna do is allow you guys to pause the video and go ahead and give an attempt at deriving these cyclic sugars, using the linear forms and using this key right here. So we'll assume that you guys have paused the video and giving that a try. And so really, the answer to that is right here and So, which will notice is that all of these have Alfa configuration, which means that the animated carbon is gonna have their hydroxyl groups pointing downwards. And then, of course, all we have to do is use the up lifting and downright to derive the positions of the other hydroxyl groups. And so this year concludes our video on how to use the linear forms of the sugars to derive their cyclic forms. And so, really, if you are able to commit these six sugars from our last lesson video to memory, then you're able to memorize a total of 12 sugars because you'll be able to get the cyclic forms. No problem. And so that concludes this video, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

