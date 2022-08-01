in this video, I'm going to give you guys some quick facts about enzymes. But later on in our course, we'll talk a lot more. Details about enzymes now recall that enzymes or proteins that catalyze chemical reactions or speed up chemical reactions, and they could do so without actually being consumed by the reaction and the reactant of enzymes. Air called substrates and the substrates fit perfectly into an enzymes active site, And then the enzyme converts the substrates into the products. So let's take a look at our example and down here, what we have are two substrates, a red one and a yellow one, and below we have our enzyme, which has an active site in the substrates, fit perfectly into the enzymes active site to create an enzyme substrate complex. And then the enzyme, uh, induces the reaction and converts the substrates into the product, and it does so without being consumed, which means that the enzyme could go back and repeat the reaction on a new set of substrates and enzymes are incredibly relevant toe all life because enzymes pretty much catalyzed every cellular reaction, and they make those reactions occur at a rate that's sustainable for life. And so the last thing I want to leave you with is that the ending A S E is indicative that it is an enzyme. And so, for example, Pep, Today's Ends and A C and pep today's is are indeed enzymes. And again we'll be talking about enzymes throughout our entire biochemistry course. And so that concludes our lesson on enzymes, and I'll see you in the practice videos.

