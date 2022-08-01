Apparent Km and Vmax

all right. So in this video, we're going to talk about how the apparent K M and or the apparent V Max oven enzyme are affected by the degree of inhibition factors Alfa and or Alfa Prime. And so we know from our previous lesson videos that Alfa and Alfa Prime are the degree of inhibition factors on the free enzyme and the enzyme substrate complex, respectively. And so Alfa and or Alfa Prime will indicate the degree at which the apparent km and or the apparent V max will be altered by the inhibitor. And so, depending on the type of inhibitor, Alfa and or Alfa Prime may affect the apparent km and or the apparent V Max in different ways. And again, this is going to depend on the type of inhibitor. And so if we take a look at our table down below, notice that each row here represents different types of reversible inhibitors and so this table actually has ah lot of information, and I want you guys to know that I definitely do not expect you guys to memorize all of the information in this table right now. In fact, as we move forward in our course. We're pretty much gonna break down everything that's in this table and more details. So we're gonna see everything all over again. So again, not necessary for you to memorize this right now. But that being said, however, there are a few major takeaways that I want you guys to get from this table. And one of them is that depending on the type of inhibitor, the apparent km, as we can see here, can be defined differently on, uh, the same goes for the apparent V max. It's possible for it to be defined differently depending on the type of inhibitor. And so, looking at this first row right here, this is specifically for competitive inhibitors and so we can see that the apparent K M for competitive inhibitors is equal to Alfa Times, K m. And we know again that Alfa is the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme and from our previous lesson videos. We know that Alfa is always going to be greater than or equal toe one, which means that the apparent km can Onley increase in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. And so the effect that that's gonna have on the K M. We know that if the cam is increased, that means that it's gonna have a weaker, binding affinity for the substrate. And so, if the enzyme has a weaker, binding affinity for the substrate in the presence of a competitive inhibitor, that means that the effect on the K M is that it's going to be worse in the presence of a competitive inhibitor. Now notice here for the apparent V max that we actually have it blink in our table. And that's because the apparent V max is actually equal to the normal V max. And so what this means is that in the presence of a competitive inhibitor, the apparent V max is equal to the V. Max means that the V max is not altered. And so the effect on the V Max in the presence of a competitive inhibitor is that there's no effect or no change. Now, moving on to our next row of inhibitors here, it's actually the uncompetitive inhibitors, and so you can see that with uncompetitive inhibitors, the apparent K M is defined a little bit differently than it was with the competitive inhibitor. And again, that's because it depends on, uh, it all depends on the type of inhibitor that we're using. And so the apparent km for the uncompetitive inhibitor is K M, divided by Alfa Prime. And so what this means again? We know that Alfa Prime is the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, and Alfa prime must always be greater than or equal toe one, which means that the apparent km here is always going to be decreased in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor, and a decreased K M actually means a stronger, binding affinity that the enzyme has for the substrate. And a stronger binding affinity here means that it's actually going to have a better KM because it's gonna have a stronger, binding affinity for the substrate. However, if we take a look at the apparent V, Max noticed that it is defined as V Max over Alfa Prime, which means that Alfa I'm sorry, the apparent V Max is going to decrease in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor, and that means that the effect on the V Max is that it's going to be worse. And so, even though the apparent KM seems to be getting better in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor. The V max is getting worse. And so you can see that the inhibitor is always gonna have some something that makes the enzyme perform worse than normal. And so in this last row here of inhibitors, what we have is both mixed as well as non competitive inhibitors. And again, the reason that we're grouping mixed in non competitive is because noncompetitive inhibitors, as we'll see moving forward in our course, is just a specific type of mixed inhibitor. And so you can see here that the apparent K M is defined much differently than it is for both of these previous apparent cams. And so you can see that it turns out that whether or not the apparent km will increase or decrease will depend on the exact value of Alfa and, uh, Alfa Prime. And so if, uh, depending on the value of Alfa Alfa Prime, the K M, uh could get better or worse. So what we're gonna right here is that it depends and what it depends on is the value of Alfa and Alfa Prime. And of course, we can see here looking at the apparent V Max that it's defined exactly as it was before with the uncompetitive inhibitor. And so what that means is that it's also going to be worse because it's going to decrease with Alfa Prime here in the denominator. And so we were able to make these conclusions on the effects just by interpreting the the Apparent Kms and the apparent V. Max is here, and so again, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk more and more details about each of these different types of inhibitors, um, in their own separate videos. And so definitely no need for you guys to memorize all of this information. But one of the major takeaways is that again, depending on the type of inhibitor, the apparent km and the apparent V max can be defined differently. And so this concludes our introduction, uh, to the apparent cam and apparently Max and we'll be able to get some practice problems applying these concepts that we've learned as we move forward. So I'll see you guys there

