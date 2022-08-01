Apparent Km and Vmax

So now that we've covered the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme and the enzyme substrate complex essentially Alfa and Alfa prime in this video, we're going to introduce the apparent K M and V Max. And so, in the presence of inhibitors, it's possible that the inhibitor could cause an apparent change to either the Michaelis constant K M and or the theoretical maximal reaction Velocity V Max of an enzyme. And so really, that's exactly what we mean by the apparent Cam and V. Max. And so the apparent K M and V Max can be defined as these variables right here and so you can see that the A P p in the superscript just means apparent. And so the apparent K M is symbolized like this, and the apparent V Max is symbolized like this. And so all the apparent Came and V Max are are the resulting K M and V Max. That enzyme has specifically in the presence of an inhibitor and so down below in our image, we can clear some of this up and so notice on the left hand side in the absence of an inhibitor. Essentially, when there's no inhibitor present. The cam in the V max are expressed exactly as we've seen them in all of our previous lesson videos. And so we can see. Uh, this is in the absence of inhibitor, however, as soon as we start to add some inhibitor. So in the presence of inhibitor, notice that depending on the type of inhibitor, it's possible that the inhibitor could cause an apparent change to the K M and the V Max. And so we refer to the K M and the V Max in the presence of inhibitor as the apparent K M and the apparent V Max. And so it's pretty simple. In the absence of inhibitor. It's defined just as we've seen it before and then in the presence of inhibitor. We refer to it as the apparent camp and the apparent V Max. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how the apparent Cam and the apparent V Max are really modified by the degree of inhibition factors that we talked about in our previous lesson videos Alfa and Alfa Prime. And so I'll see you guys in those videos

Hide transcripts