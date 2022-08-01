Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

in this video, we're going to do a quick recap on hemoglobin, carbonation and pro nation. And so notice looking down below at our image on the left hand side. Over here we're zooming in specifically into the bloodstream by the tissues, and so notice that end the tissues. We have a very, very high concentration of CO two, which is going to lead to a high concentration of H plus in the tissues. And so there's so much co two and so much H plus in the tissues that him, a global, is bound to bind to the H Plus and C +02 And, of course, when it binds to the H Plus and Co. Two, it's going to be in its ti state and release oxygen. And then, of course, myoglobin can facilitate the oxygen to diffusion into the tissues now in the lungs. On the other hand, notice that there is the exact opposite conditions as the tissue, so there's a very, very low concentration of CO two. And of course, the low concentration of CO two translates to the inside of the red blood. So and the Low Co two causes these equilibrium is here to shift to the right to compensate, and that's going to decrease the concentration of hydrogen ion. So we have a low concentration of CO two and a low concentration of hydrogen ion. And so it's so low that hemoglobin is bound to release some of its hydrogen ion so that it can also participate in this shift to the right, and it can release its CO two so it can also be breathed out of the cell. And so, of course, when it releases the H Plus and Co. Two, it can also bind to the very, very high concentration of oxygen that's constantly being breathed in. And so hemoglobin is going to bind the oxygen, release the H Plus and Co. Two and be present in its our state when it's in the lungs. And so this here is our brief recap on human global carbonation of pro nation. And again we'll be able to talk Maura about these ideas as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

