Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

So now that we've covered hemoglobin carbonation in this video, we're going to focus on hemoglobin pro Nation, which we already know from our previous lesson. Videos can be abbreviated as just h h b plus. And so, just like hemoglobin, carbonation, hemoglobin, pro nation occurs Onley in the tissues, not in the lungs. And so what's important to note about hemoglobin prote nation is that hemoglobin can actually become protein ated on several amino acid are groups in order to carry H plus as H H B plus. And because it's actually these are groups that are susceptible to protein nation. This means that their arm or protein nation sites than there are carbonation sites and so recall in our previous lesson video. When we talked about hemoglobin carbonation, we said that it's on Lee, the free Alfa amino groups that can be carbonated, and there are only four free Alfa amino groups of there are only four carbonation sites. However, here with hemoglobin pro nation again, it's the are groups that are being pro nated and so there are several amino acid are groups that can be pro nated in hemoglobin structure, and so notice down below. Here we're showing hemoglobin structure being protein aided and noticed that there are way more pro nation sites than there are carbonation sites. And so what's important to know is that in the relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions, or low pH of the tissues there are is so much hydrogen ion concentration that hemoglobin is bound to grab onto one of those hydrogen ions and become protein ated to form H H B plus. And, of course, that's going to stabilize the T state and release oxygen. And so, if we take a look down below, noticed that when hemoglobin is protein ated as H H B plus, it's going to be stabilizing the T state. It's going to be releasing oxygen on. This is all due to the low pH in the tissues or the high hydrogen ion concentration in the muscle tissues. Now in the lungs, we have the complete opposite concentration of hydrogen ion, so we have very, very low concentration of hydrogen ion or ah, high pH in the lungs. And there's such a low concentration of hydrogen ion that hemoglobin is going to be deep protein ated to release H plus. And of course, when it releases H plus. It can then bind toe all of the oxygen that's present in the lungs, and so that allows it to bind oxygen in the our state. And again, this is due to the low. I'm sorry, the high pH in the lungs and the low concentration of hydrogen ion. And so this here concludes our lesson on hemoglobin prote nation, specifically in the tissues. And again, that is really the main take away here, that hemoglobin, pro nation, as well as hemoglobin, carbonation both occur in the tissues and not in the lungs. And so I'll see you guys in our next video, where we'll be able to apply some of these concepts.

