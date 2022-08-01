Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on hemoglobin, carbonation and pro nation. So at this point in our course, we already know that hemoglobin combined to carbon dioxide via carbonation and it can also bind two protons via pro nation. Now, in this video, we're mainly going to talk about hemoglobin carbonation. But in our next video, we'll talk about hemoglobin protein nation. Now, most of the information in this video is actually going to be review from our previous lesson videos. But we are going to reveal some critical information about hemoglobin carbonation that you guys should be familiar with. So we already know that hemoglobin carbonation can be referred to as just h B C 02 and hemoglobin. Carbonation occurs mainly in the tissues, not in the lungs. Now this allows hemoglobin to directly transport some small amount about 10% of the carbon dioxide from the tissues to the lungs. Now, this next bullet point here is going to reveal the critical information that we need to know about hemoglobin, carbonation. And so at this point we know that hemoglobin has four separate sub units and so each of hemoglobin is four separate sub units can actually bind to a carbon dioxide molecule forming a carbonate group on each of the free Alfa amino groups on each of hemoglobin, subunits, toe form what we call carb amino hemoglobin, which is just hemoglobin with carbonate groups bound and again. This is where we're going to refer to as H B Co two. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice, we're showing you the formation of carb amino hemoglobin and notice that this molecule over here on the far left is our co two molecule are carbon dioxide molecule and then in red right here. What we have is hemoglobin and terminal amino acid residue. Essentially, the free Alfa Amino group is right here at this position. And so notice that this reaction right here will release a proton and in the meantime, it forms the carb amino hemoglobin. And so this is going to have just a carbon dioxide molecule attached as a car box, Late group and together, this car box like group attached to this nitrogen here forms the carbonate group and together this entire thing is referred to as carbon, you know, hemoglobin. HB co two. And what's important to note is that again, this is just showing the reaction for just one of the sub units of hemoglobin interacting with co. Two. However, remember that each of hemoglobin subunits can undergo this reaction. And so what this means is that if we consider the hemoglobin four sub units, each of the four subunits combined ah CO two molecule and so four co two molecules can be transported by one Chema Global. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that hemoglobin carbonation stabilizes the T state, which is the 10th state and binds ligand, or oxygen inefficiently. And so, if we stabilize the T state, that's going to cause the release of oxygen. And so notice over here on the left, where hemoglobin is carbonated, it's present in the T state and notice it's not bound toe any oxygen. And so the reason for this is because in the tissues there is such a high partial pressure of carbon dioxide, lots of carbon dioxide being produced in the tissues. And so there's so much carbon dioxide that hemoglobin is bound to bind to some of that carbon dioxide so hemoglobin gets carbonated at thes high partial pressures and, of course, that stable as the T state and caused the release of oxygen. And so that's why we can see over here we have the T state of hemoglobin in the tissues. So here we have a bicep to represent the tissues. And again, this has to do with the high partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the tissues so high that hemoglobin is bound to bind to some of that CO two Now in the lungs, there's the complete opposite condition of low partial pressure of CO two in the lungs because we're constantly exhaling co two. And so because we're breathing out all of that, CO two hemoglobin is going to be de carbonated, essentially releasing the CO two so that it can be exhaled as well. And now the hemoglobin molecule is going to be in the our state when it's in the lungs. And again, this has to do with the low partial pressure of CO two in the lungs. And so basically, the main take away here is that hemoglobin carbonation occurs Onley in the tissues as we can see over here, and essentially carb amino hemoglobin is just referring to him. A globe in that's bound to co two molecules. So this year concludes our lesson on hemoglobin. Carbonation will be able to get a little bit of practice in our next video, and then we'll move on to hemoglobin Probe nation. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

