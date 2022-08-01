in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the poly Sacha ride starch. So it turns out that the poly Sacha ride starch actually has two different forms. And those two different forms of the poly Sacha ride starch are the AM alos form and the, um alot pectin form. And so notice here in our table for the poly Sacha Ride column. We're showing you starch, but we're also telling you that starts has two different forms the Melo's form and the Melo pectin form. And what you'll notice here in this table is that these first columns here that air boxed in applied to all forms of starch am alos and amel, OPEC and included. And so they are going to be exactly the same when it comes to all of these boxes that we have box in. And so really, the Onley way, the ambulance and amel OPEC and differ from each other is in this last box over here. And so we'll talk about that when we get there. But let's go ahead and get started. So, um, all forms of starch am alos and ml OPEC that included are going to be home Oh, Polly Sacha rides Which of course, we know from our previous lesson videos just means that it's going to be made up of just one single type of repeating sugar unit and that repeating sugar unit is going to be de glucose for both the AM alos and AM alot pectin form. Now all of these d glucose residues in the starch molecules are going to be linked to each other via Alfa 14 Glick acidic linkages, which is a little bit different than the Glick ascetic linkages of our previous Polly Sacha rides that we talked about. And so, in our course, the Alfa configuration in the Glock ascetic linkage of Polly sack rides is going toe indicate an energy storage function. And so starch both am alos and am alot pectin eyes going to serve as an energy storage molecule and plant cells. And so the organism is of course, going to be plants. Now again, notice that for all of these boxes here, they're going to be identical for both forms of starch am alos and Emel OPEC in and again, the only way that they differ is through this last box Over here the branched box. And so this is what distinguishes am alos from Amla pectin. And so am alos uh, in terms of being branched, it's actually not going to be branch. So it has absolutely no branching in the AM alos form of starch. However, the AMLO pectin form of starches kind of pectin. It's like pecking all over the place, so it definitely is going to be branch. So in terms of branching, weaken, say yes and all of the branch points in M. L O pectin are going to be associated with Alfa 16 like acidic linkages which will be able to visualize a little bit better in our next a couple of videos when we talk about Pamela pectin specifically. But for now, this year concludes our table here for the two forms of starch am alos and amel OPEC. In and in our next lesson, video will be able to talk a little bit more about Melo specifically. So I'll see you guys in that video

