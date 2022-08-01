Noncompetitive Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about how noncompetitive inhibitors affect the line. Weaver Burke plot And so again, recall that way. Back in some of our previous lesson videos, we talked about shifting line Weaver Burke plots and, ah, lot of the skills that we developed in those older videos are going to be very useful here in this lesson. And so if you don't remember much about shifting line Weaver Burke plots, make sure to go back and check out those older videos before you continue here. Now, that being said, it turns out that the slope of the line on a line weaver bird plot, which is, of course, the ratio of the K M over the V max is actually going to increase so it increases with Mawr noncompetitive inhibitor. And so the reason for this is because recall from our previous lesson videos that noncompetitive enzyme inhibitors always decrease the apparent V max, but they have no effect on the apparent K M. And so if the K M is unchanged, but the V Max is actually being decreased, a smaller number in the bottom half of this denominator is actually going to increase the slope, as we've already mentioned, and so also recall that ah, line Weaver Burke plot is known as a double reciprocal plot. And so even though the apparent V max decreases the Y intercept, which is the reciprocal of the V, Max is going to increase in the presence of a noncompetitive inhibitor. But of course, since there's no effect on the apparent K M in the presence of a noncompetitive inhibitor, the X intercept, which is the negative reciprocal of the K M, is also not going to be affected. So it's going to stay exactly the same. And so if we take a look down below at our image notice on the left hand side we have the line. We have Robert Equation in the presence of a noncompetitive inhibitor, and so really, all we need to do is take. The McHale is meant in equation in the presence of a noncompetitive inhibitor, which we covered in our last lesson video and take the reciprocal of that. And that's what will give us this equation here. And so over here on the right. What we have is a line Weaver Burke plot and the Black Line here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor, whereas this purple line here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of noncompetitive inhibitor. And so notice that even in the presence of the noncompetitive inhibitor that the K M is not being affected. And we can tell because the X intercept is not changing, however, noticed that the Y intercept of the line in the presence of inhibitor is actually being increased as we mentioned up above the why intercept is increasing. However, an increased why intercept is getting further away from this zero marker which we know access the infinity marker for the V Max. And so because it's getting further away from the infinity marker, the V Max is actually being decreased as we mentioned up above. And so if we were to add even mawr noncompetitive inhibitor, if we would go ahead and add plus two concentration of inhibitor, of course, the K M is still not going to change, So we're gonna have the same exact X intercept. But the V Max is going to decrease even further, and so we're gonna have a line that looks something along the lines of this and so notice that in the presence of Mawr noncompetitive inhibitor, the slope actually increases further. And so this here concludes our lesson on how noncompetitive inhibitors affect line Weaver Burke plots, and our next video will be able to get some practice utilizing all these concepts, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts