24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals
Which of the following is true about the general trend of first ionization energies in transition metals?
Multiple Choice
Which first-row transition metal has the highest possible oxidation state of +6?
Multiple Choice
Using the phase diagram below, determine the phase of the alloy with a composition of 20% Cu and a temperature of 1300℃.
Multiple Choice
Using the phase diagram below, determine the melting point of an alloy that is 60% nickel.
Multiple Choice
Consider the phase diagram for the Cr–V alloy. At 1800℃, starting with pure chromium, what phase changes will occur as the percentage of vanadium is gradually increased until you reach pure vanadium?
Multiple Choice
Determine the % Cu by moles composition of the copper alloy in which zinc replaces one-quarter of the copper atoms (at room temperature).
Multiple Choice
Consider the substitutional Cu–Sn alloy that is 25% Cu by moles. What percentage of the copper atoms have been substituted with tin atoms?
Multiple Choice
Determine the diameter of the octahedral hole in the interstitial alloy titanium carbide. The atomic radius of titanium is 147 pm.
